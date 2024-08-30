The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Ultra-thin 20,000mAh 100W Powerbank. The discount is 27% plus an 18% coupon (available while supplies last). The final price is the one you see below, but by opening the Amazon page you will see the price without the coupon discount: you will have to reach the payment page to see the final figure. In order not to miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

The median price is 109.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is shipped by Amazon.