The head of the Palma Court of Instruction number 1 has summoned the president of the Balearic Parliament, Gabriel Le Senne, from Vox, to testify as an investigated person for tearing up in a plenary session the photo of the communist militant Aurora Picornell, murdered in 1937 during the Civil War and known as The Majorcan Passionflowerand two other victims of Francoism, the sisters Antònia and María Pascual. The families of all of them denounced Le Senne for a possible hate crime, considering that this act was a lack of respect for the memory of “three women victims of serious human rights violations” during the conflict. This Saturday, the Associació de Memòria Democràtica de Mallorca, which also denounced these events, has reported that Le Senne has been summoned by the judge on September 27 at the courts of Via Alemania in Palma. That same day, the deputy of the PSIB-PSOE and member of the Board of the Parliament, Mercedes Garrido, who had the photos that the ultra politician tore up stuck on her laptop, will also appear as a witness.

The events for which he has been charged date back to June 18, when during the plenary session in which the votes of the PP and Vox achieved approval of the consideration of a proposal to repeal the autonomous memory law, Le Senne tore up the photo that the socialist deputy Mercedes Garrido had on the table during the debate. The president of the Balearic parliament assured that what happened was “accidental” and has even gone so far as to affirm that Felipe VI, who received him at the Almudaina Palace in Palma in July, “fully understood what happened.”

Tribute in Palma to Aurora Picornell held in June. MIQUEL A. BORRÀS (EFE)

No one in Vox disavowed Le Senne, a position consistent with the line of a party that sweetens, if not vindicates, the coup d’état and the Franco era. Its leader, Santiago Abascal, who has stated that the PSOE is responsible for the Civil War, considers that the Executive led by Pedro Sánchez is worse than any of those that existed during the dictatorship. Known for his xenophobic and conspiratorial speech, Le Senne became, as a result of this episode, the emblem of Vox’s obsession against the recognition and dignification of the memory of the victims of Francoism, a crusade into which he managed to drag the PP into its government or investiture pacts after the regional elections of 2023. Now that Vox has left the regional governments, PP barons have given up approving or are open to modifying the rules agreed with the far right.

This has not been the first controversy for Le Senne in the year he has been the second authority in the Balearic Islands. Born in Palma in 1977, with a degree in Law and Business Administration and Management, he worked as a lawyer in the Balearic capital until his entry into politics after the seat left by the head of the list, Jorge Campos, became free to go to the Congress of Deputies. He declares himself a liberal and Catholic and has a history of publications focused on religious matters, such as the book God made us free. Apology for Christianity and liberalism.

His far-right career as founder of the Libertarian Party in the Balearic Islands was supported by the articles he regularly published in the media and by his X account, full of opinions contrary to feminism, the right to abortion, euthanasia or the LGTBI community. Comments denying climate change or questioning the coronavirus pandemic, sowing doubts about vaccines, also filled a Telegram channel that he suspended a few days after his appointment. In 2020, Le Senne had no qualms about publicly praising Francoism. “Between Francoism and democracy we have enjoyed about 80 years of a certain peace and tranquility. The first 40, improving: more and more freedom and prosperity.”

His appointment brought back an opinion piece he signed in 2023 in which he aligned himself with the far-right conspiracy theory of the so-called Great Replacement. “In the US, they primarily receive Hispanic Americans, so that perhaps in a few decades all of America will end up being Hispanic, just look where that is. In Spain, it is not clear where things will end up between Hispanics and Africans, but it is clear that we natives are increasingly in danger of extinction,” he noted.

In recent months, Le Senne and his party colleagues have been involved in a series of internal fights for control of the parliamentary group. In January, five deputies started an internal rebellion that led to the expulsion of Le Senne and the party’s president in the islands, Patricia de las Heras, from the group. The president of Parliament is one of Santiago Abascal’s loyalists. This group of five parliamentarians has been reduced in recent weeks to three deputies, who have engaged in a new clash with the party leaders over the creation of an association.