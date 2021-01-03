Members of the American far-right group, Proud Boys, gathered to infiltrate a rally in support of the incumbent President Donald Trump “incognito.” Reported by The Hill.

According to the American newspaper, the ultra-right are going to come to the protest actions, which will take place on January 6, in all black, to be mistaken for representatives of the Antifa movement. It is noted that on January 6, the US Congress is to approve the results of the electoral vote.

Formerly current US President Donald Trump announced a protest rally by his supporters on January 6. Where exactly the rally will take place, the head of state promised to announce later. Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of a protest, but this time the president announced that he intends to present a lot of evidence of falsification of the election results.

On December 15, it became known that the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden received the electoral votes necessary to win the presidential race. Trump has repeatedly refused to admit defeat in the US presidential election. He believes Biden lost the election “by a wide margin in all six wavering states.”