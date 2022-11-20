Javier Milei, at the closing of the Conservative Action Political Conference in Mexico City. Monica Gonzalez Islands

The leaders and activists of the extreme right gathered in Mexico have given conferences for two days stuck in the same loop: religious freedom, anti-communism and anti-socialism, taken equally, criticism and outbursts against feminism, the LGTB community and the media. global communication. If the first day Eduardo Bolsonaro was the big star, the second was the Argentine Javier Milei. High-sounding, as usual, with a tendency towards comedy, he was the only one who fully immersed himself in the economy, with a long last-minute talk, when the attendees were already exhausted after dozens of uninterrupted presentations. The previous interventions were passed at lightning speed, because they were already behind schedule, which is why the speech of the Vox leader, the Spanish Santiago Abascal, who preceded him, was abruptly cut off. Milei got into an economic gibberish with all the luxury of fake voices, but the audience was already showing signs of tiredness and it was not easy to get a few laughs from them.

Milei tried to explain the different policies that the capitalists have on the economy and “that garbage called socialism.” “They say that capitalism generates inequality and they understand that they must tamper with the system even if productivity falls, because that is how equality is won. Since they can’t stand inequality, they make politics to avoid it”. Stunned perhaps by this last idea, he got into an indecipherable economic mess, which at times seemed like a comic gag, and this time without intending it. He settled the matter by saying that the economic program of the left “is immoral, but with it they win the elections if they don’t know how to dismantle it.” Milei is an economist and has written books, but the skills of disclosure and conviction used this Saturday did not seem sufficient to counteract “the communist infection” that runs through Latin America, as someone said, “narcoterrorism”, as Rafael López Aliaga described it minutes before, elected mayor of Lima. “You have to get every bloody rijo out of Latin America, remove the mafia from the Sao Paulo Forum,” said the businessman and politician in a recorded message.

The Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) has expressed these two days the intention of training and encouraging ultra-right leaders, without complexes with their values ​​and ideology, to reach governments, however, every now and then politics took a tumble. “Since I got into this rat’s nest that is politics…”, Milei said for example in her speech. The insults have been fierce and applauded in some of the presentations. Especially rude was the table shared on Saturday afternoon by some Mexican participants, who charged against President López Obrador and against the minister who presides over the Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar, without palliatives. Far from the benefits of Catholicism that they have advocated above all things. “Be evangelists, happy warriors of freedom,” former US ambassador to Mexico Ted Cruz had recommended to all of them. But they didn’t seem very happy, more like very upset.

The president of the CPAC, Eduardo Verástegui. Monica Gonzalez Islands

The blows have not been only for the left. Repeatedly, the classic right, so to speak, democratic, perhaps, has taken more than two blows. “Cowardly right wing”, “does not represent us”, “worthless politicians to defend Mexico”, “who steal votes from conservatives to betray their ideology”. Many things were heard. Also the need to create its own political party in Mexico, which was proposed by the host of these conferences, Eduardo Verástegui. They greeted him at times with shouts of “president, president”. But Mexico does not seem like a very fertile ground even for these ideologies. Milei was also declared the winner: “I am going to be the next president of Argentina and I am going to put the country on its feet.” He will have to wait for the next occasion, because in the last one it could not be.

The speakers repeated on more than one occasion how unfortunate it seems to them that Latin America is today a region dyed red. Countries like Argentina, Chile, Mexico or, recently, Colombia or Brazil, have been a huge upset for the extreme right. That is perhaps the reason for so much restlessness and restlessness as they have manifested in this congress. And the reiteration that they will not give in: “Their days are numbered, we are ready for the fight,” said the Mexican Elsa Méndez. For all of them, leftist governments do not bring more “than hunger, death and corruption.”

That is why it is important, said Santiago Abascal, in a technologically interrupted 30-second message, that is, turned off prematurely, that everyone be together “in the face of the aggression of socialism and communism, which are ending democracy on both sides of the Atlantic”. It is time for values ​​and to conquer other policies that are not only economic, some said, such as cinema, culture. Milei stopped by the economy to make a joke about the complaints of women “and their glass ceiling, that if they are harmed… if it were true that they earn less than men, companies would be full of women,” he joked. And he also made jokes about climate change: “They say that human beings harm the planet, if we continue to take it to these extremes we will all die and the planet will be left alone.”

Message from the president of VOX Spain Santiago Abascal. Monica Gonzalez Islands

