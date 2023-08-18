Javier Milei poses for a portrait on a television show, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tomas Cuesta (Getty Images)

The ultra candidate Javier Milei intensified his walk through the television sets after his victory on Sunday in the primary elections in Argentina. In the run up to the general elections on October 22, when the next president is elected, the libertarian economist opened a new front, this time against science. If he reaches the Casa Rosada, he repeated in different interviews this week, he will eliminate the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and privatize the main body dedicated to the promotion of science and technology in the country, the Conicet. The scientific community responded that it is “ridiculous” and denotes “ignorance”.

“Let it remain in the hands of the private sector. That [los científicos] earn money by serving others,” Milei said during a television interview. In front of a panel that showed the current organization chart of the State, Milei, who proposes to reduce it to the minimum expression, crossed out each one of the ministries that she intends to eliminate. Health, Education, Social Development, also Science: “What productivity do they have?”. At night, she delved into the provocation: “The Conicet today has 35,000 people; NASA has 17,000. It seems to me that it does not produce in line with what NASA produces. “As it exists today,” she said, “it has to be closed.”

Following the statements, members of the scientific community defended the role of the body, which makes up a national network of 11,800 researchers who are constantly evaluated, 11,800 fellows, 2,900 technicians and 1,500 administrative staff who are under the orbit of the Ministry of Science, although the body is autarchic. The workers criticized that the statements of the ultra candidate on the development of the sector are a “provocation” and called for a mobilization for this Friday whose slogan is a quote attributed to Bernardo Houssay, the first Argentine Nobel Prize winner and first president of the organization, in 1958: “Science is not expensive, expensive is ignorance.”

The director of Conicet, Ana Franchi, affirmed that it is “ridiculous” in the 21st century to think of “not supporting science and technology”. “The Conicet trains human resources that are not only in the organization or in universities, but also integrate companies that have very important technological developments. (…) We have drought-resistant seeds that make a company like Bioceres listed on the New York Stock Exchange; we have the chinstraps, which were used for the pandemic and also that were exported and generated foreign currency, ”Franchi defended in a radio interview.

The current Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Filmus, also supported the work of the organization and maintained that “going backwards in these areas implies an enormous loss.” “The countries with the most development, productivity and social integration are the ones that make the most public investment in science,” he defended on social networks. Filmus accompanied one of the messages he shared on his X account –formerly, Twitter– with data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which shows the countries that invest the most in innovation and development at the head of the South Korea, Austria, Norway and Germany.

In Argentina, the percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) allocated to research and development has gone from 0.37% in 1996 to 0.52% in 2020, according to available public data from the OECD. State investment has been uneven over the years. In the 1990s, for example, during the government of the neoliberal Peronist Carlos Menem, there were budget cuts and closures of centers and institutes, as well as an exodus of researchers. It was in those years that the Minister of Economy, Domingo Cavallo, sent a Conicet scientist who was demanding better wages to “wash the dishes.”

With the arrival of Kirchnerism, in 2003, the discourse changed. “There is no country that has possibilities of growth, if it does not develop research in depth,” said President Néstor Kirchner. The number of researchers in those years increased from 3,500 to more than 10,000, according to official data. The speech was maintained during the Government of the conservative Mauricio Macri – who today winks at Milei – although in practice the ministry was demoted to a secretariat and research projects, salaries and scholarships were defunded. In 2019, with the Peronist Alberto Fernández in the Casa Rosada, the ministry regained its status. However, certain claims still persist, such as that of the scholarship holders who ask for improvements in their conditions or that of those who criticize the “politicization” of the organization.

The molecular biologist Alberto Kornblihtt, CONICET researcher and member of academies of sciences from Argentina, the United States, France and Latin America, responded this Thursday to Milei in a column in the newspaper Page 12 in which he listed the “Argentine achievements” that researchers have developed “with a mere 0.35%” investment. An extensive list that includes chinstraps, satellites, drugs… “Of course they are not going to immediately solve the serious problems of the majority of our population that today cannot make ends meet (…). But that is not solved by closing the Conicet, nor by voting for the extreme right, ”he said.

Diego Golombek, a biologist and CONICET researcher, defended in an interview that the “supposed privatization” denotes “ignorance” of the candidate about how the political system works: “The space race or the production of vaccines depended on a very present State that eventually transfers that knowledge to the private sector. “There is too much to do? Of course we have to strengthen the relationship between the scientific system and the productive sector. But without a scientific system, a country sinks”, he said and added: “Without Conicet, without ministries, without universities, who is going to investigate Chagas disease or the contamination of our rivers? The scientists of our system, which fortunately works very well.

