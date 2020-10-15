Iran is facing the third wave of coronavirus asphyxiated by the United States sanctions and among the criticism of the population to a government that it accuses of having incorrectly managed the pandemic. Hasan Rohani is in the final stretch of his second term as president and is the center of criticism. The moderate cleric came to power with the promise of improvements and openness thanks to the nuclear agreement, but the irruption of Donald Trump ended the plans and promises of a Rohani impotent before the US sanctions machinery. 2021 is an election year, the law prevents more than two terms in a row and among the names that sound in the Iranian media to occupy his seat, that of Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi reappears, the one who was the first woman to direct a ministry in a government of the Islamic Republic , who aspires to also become the first female candidate since 1979.

It is not the first time that his name enters the pools, the same happened in 2017, but finally he did not apply. This week, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, Abbasali Kadkhodaei, paved his way by rejecting at a press conference the idea that the Iranian constitution prohibits a woman from running for the presidency. Kadkhodaei justified the fact that it has not happened in the 41-year history of the country because of “cultural norms”, but not political ones. According to the law, Vahid Dastjerdi can present his candidacy, but another thing is that it receives the approval of the Council of Guardians, a body made up of twelve members elected by the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and the judiciary in equal parts, which has the ability to approve or veto candidates.

Sources consulted in Tehran assure that, unlike in 2017, “this time you may have an opportunity since the Guardian Council could approve your candidacy to try to send a message like ‘we are so democratic that we allow even a woman to appear’ and thus introduce a new element in an exhausted scene … this can open an unprecedented path in national politics.

Problems with Ahmadinejad



This 61-year-old gynecologist was Minister of Health in the first term of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and held the position between 2009 and 2012, when she had to leave the ministry due to her differences with the ultra-conservative president. «Medicine is more important than bread. I heard that luxury cars have been imported with subsidized dollars, but I do not know what happened to the dollars that were supposed to be used for the importation of medicines, “were the words of the minister that caused discomfort between Ahmadinejad and his closest team in a time when the country was under sanctions from the United States and Europe and drugs for the treatment of cancer or multiple sclerosis were lacking.

Linked to the more conservative wing of the Islamic system, Vahid Dastjerdi openly criticized Rohani before the last elections, declaring that “the nation deserves a much better government.” He was part of the founding team of the Popular Front of the Forces of the Islamic Revolution, a movement that supported the candidacy of Ebrahim Raisi and that tried to unite the vote discontented with Rohani’s moderate proposal.