A demonstration of the National Front for the Family, in Morelos. Facebook

The veto of educational content on ethics, sexual education and gender perspective is already a reality in Mexico. Quietly and far from the spotlight, the state of Aguascalientes, in the center of the country, last May became the first to approve the controversial parental pin, a law that allows parents to decide what kind of education they receive their children according to their religious convictions and beliefs. It is not an isolated case. Similar initiatives have been presented, just a few weeks apart, in eight other state Congresses during the first half of this year. The last case was this Wednesday in Morelos and Chiapas is expected to join in these days. “The parental pin is just the most recent chapter in a long list of interventions in the public life of the country and is part of a much larger strategy of anti-right groups to position themselves politically,” warns trans activist Siobhan Guerrero.

The parental pin initiative, a proposal championed in Spain by the far-right party Vox, made its debut in Mexico in the northern state of Nuevo León on January 22. The proposal came from the hand of local deputy Juan Carlos Leal, separated last year from Morena, Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party, after making homophobic comments and notorious for proposing in February the disappearance of the crime of femicide. Despite being supported by the Social Encounter Party (PES), López Obrador’s evangelical and ultra-conservative ally, Leal’s project was rejected in plenary session at the end of May. In Spain, it was only approved in Murcia.

In Mexico, there are proposals in Querétaro, Mexico City, Chihuahua, Veracruz, Morelos, Guanajuato and Baja California, almost all supported by the PES. “All this speaks of anti-rights groups that coordinate in the country, have considerable economic support and operate transnationally,” explains Estefanía Vela, director of the Intersecta organization. “There is a coordination between the PES deputies, of course,” comments Elsa Méndez, the PES legislator who proposed the initiative in Querétaro, “it is a national and local agenda that all the deputies of our party share.”

Méndez defends that it is intended to “hypersexualize” children at an early age and that is why it is necessary for schools to request the written consent of parents before imparting these contents. The deputy recognizes the inspiration in the Vox proposal and that the initiative was developed in alliance with the National Front for the Family, one of the most visible ultra-conservative associations in the country, as well as with other associations of parents and Catholic and evangelical organizations .

The case of Aguascalientes, where the conservative National Action Party sponsored the initiative, draws attention because it was approved unanimously, camouflaged in a package of reforms to the state Law on Education and the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents. “It was a Trojan horse, long planned and lobbied, a early morning in the middle of the pandemic, ”laments Dahlia de la Cerda, co-director of Morras Help Morras, an association that advised the State Human Rights Commission to challenge the parental pin before the Supreme Court.

“This is not an educational reform, it is intended to violate the secularism of education and consolidate the ideological persecution of the Churches through a citizen mechanism,” says Alhelí Ordóñez, director of the Ledeser organization. Ultimately, what the parental pin censor is the tools so that children can freely develop their sexuality and personality, identify abuse, protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases and prevent child and adolescent pregnancies, the specialists warn. “Children are treated as if they were objects and not subjects of law, as if the conscientious objection of parents prevailed, which, by the way, is not a right”, Ordóñez emphasizes.

The federal government and the National Human Rights Commission have also expressed concern about the unconstitutionality and setback represented by the initiatives. “We don’t understand why they have to give us a line on how we should vote; Congress cannot be subordinated to another power ”, responds Méndez, who also rejects the criticisms of the NGOs,“ which were neither voted nor elected ”. All this in a country with 4.5 million cases of child sexual abuse and the highest adolescent pregnancy and HIV prevalence rates among the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Four years ago there were mega-marches in defense of the “traditional” family and three years ago the transphobic bus Hazte Oír arrived, which also made stops in Spain and other Latin American countries. Now, says Vela, it is about sabotaging the exercise of fundamental rights, such as education, equality and non-discrimination. As in other countries, if the right to abort is enshrined, for example, they make it a cumbersome and revictimizing procedure, they promote conscientious objection by physicians or make access to drugs difficult. “They are groups that have been around for decades, but have become more visible in recent years because it is also when feminist and LGBT groups have achieved more achievements,” says Guerrero. Méndez argues that the government’s efforts have not stopped these abuses and that the PES proposal will help to do so.

Vela identifies three ultra-conservative ideological pillars: discrediting what they call the “gender ideology”, endorsing marriage between men and women as the foundation of the family and the power to decide on their children, a doctrine that is synthesized under the mantra “with my children don’t get involved ”. Although eight out of 10 Mexicans are CatholicSome evangelical anti-rights groups have gained relevance in the country, influenced by their strength in countries such as Brazil and the United States, indicates Guerrero. The Ibero-American Congress for Life and the Family, of an evangelical nature, made a commitment since 2016 to actively influence the legislation of their countries, work on the ground to stop abortion and establish “Principles and values ​​of the kingdom of God.”

“At the state level they are clear that they can advance their agendas in the center and north of the country, in conservative states where historically the Catholic Church and the PAN have been dominant or in regions where the state has not been able to reach,” says Guerrero. Advocacy strategies have become more sophisticated, “co-opting the discourse of human rights and promoting ‘pseudoscientific’ arguments, adds the activist.

“The greater collaboration of parents in the education of our children is based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” he says in a recorded comment Paloma Amezquita, PAN deputy in Aguascalientes, in the same line as deputy Méndez. The legislators obviate that in mid-June Unicef, UNESCO and the United Nations Human Rights Office rejected the educational amendment in that State. Amezquita, who clarifies that she is not against sexual education, is described by the National Front for the Family as “a bulwark of life and family”.

Although conservatism in Mexico is strong in the central and northern regions of the country, ultra-conservative groups are still not politically strong. The PES, which promised López Obrador 5% of the votes when closing its alliance, barely reached 1.5 million votes in the 2018 elections, 2.7%. The reactionary messages, however, are echoed on social networks and the media, with battles such as the sabotage of equal marriage (restricted in more than half the country), flirting with television concessions to religious groups and the denial of the rights of women and members of sex-generic minorities. “I would not be surprised to see new attempts to get these initiatives approved,” says Vela, “we have to be vigilant.”