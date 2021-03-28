Alberto Fernández and Sergio Berni had a few seconds face to face, on Monday, in the act of renewal of PJ authorities. The President came from suffering the rebellion of a good part of the Cabinet, led by women, who demanded a forceful reaction against the Buenos Aires minister, who they accused of being violent and misogynistic for the episodes that happened after the appearance of M., the girl kidnapped by a cardboard man in Villa Lugano. Berni had already played his game in private: he responded as boys respond when they feel safe from a supposedly uncomfortable situation (it is better not to quote his words) and boastfully disengaged from the resignation requests with a “I’m not going to fart “. Those who enjoy speculating conspiracy theories, even the craziest ones, maintain that Berni attended the Defensores de Belgrano club with the strategy of never separating from Axel Kicillof so that the meeting with Fernández was inevitable.

It was, of course. When Alberto and Kicillof first glanced at each other, Berni was glued to the governor. It is unknown if Kicillof was unaware that this could happen or if he decided to be an accomplice of his official. The truth is that the Prime Minister and the Minister They looked ugly into each other’s eyes, they stretched out their hands to greet each other and not a single word was said. The scene is not too dramatic, but perhaps it helps to understand how power moves in the Alberto Presidente era, Cristina vice. And on how the little annoyances of the President and those of his entourage are being built. In some cases they are usually late, as in this one, but they do occur and leave marks.

Because that episode in Defensores had its correlation two days later, in the town of Las Flores, in commemoration of the Day of Remembrance, 45 years after the military coup. Cristina looked funny: “Don’t you see me? Let’s see, why don’t you get off a bit? Those behind want to see me. I don’t know why … They already have me by heart, boys! I’m the same as always. Just more I’m older. “

He laughed, fiddled with the microphone, and blew kisses in the air. In the background he could hear the music that was playing in his time of speeches in the Patio de las Palmeras: “Cris-tiii-na / Cris-tiii-na.” Kicillof applauded on his right and Máximo Kirchner on his left, sitting on a high stool, from where they had another audience of chosen ones at their feet. Among them, in the first row, Berni. Too many signals from the vice president in one act. There would be more, there, and in the days that followed. Cristina is, she is right, the same as always.

“The problem is not her or, rather, it cannot always be her,” says a man who is part of the first ring of power. The man is, in theory, of the Albertist kidney. He arrived at his office a year and three months ago with the conviction that an administration different from that of Cristina’s last term could be possible, but today it would seem to coincide with what the vice privately curses: when something is not right they always blame her. It is a trick that knew how to pay off. Today it is spent. The guilt is, to a minimum, shared.

The former president believes that her partner fostered those reactions in the first months of her administration, to the beat of the polls, which showed him with very high peaks due to the handling of the pandemic. At that time, when the hypothesis was discussed in the Instituto Patria, the albertistas did not pay much attention and enjoyed the popularity of their boss, which they put before any discussion about behavior in the Frente de Todos. They imagined that sooner or later Alberto would rise up in the face of the permanent demands of his partner. Old times. Times when the moderate wing of the coalition, when there were no intruders, he referred to Cristina as “The Maleficent”, alluding to the movie character.

Today the vice accelerates and there are no internal voices, at least in public, that act as a counterweight. Sergio Massa, the other important leg of the Front, prefers to avoid the media. Neither Venezuela nor the divergences over security policy – which were two issues on which he always faced Kirchnerism and even managed to make money – bring him out of silence. For Alberto it is an additional headache. The president of the Chamber of Deputies builds more with Máximo Kirchner than with whom, when they were emerging as rivals in 2019, he ended up convincing him to abandon his presidential dream and jump into their ranks. That brought him friction with some mayors who are enemies of La Cámpora.

At the same time that there are voices that are silent, others are raised – some closely associated with hard Christianity – that, far from maintaining balance in a moment of crisis, attack Alberto, helping to wear down the presidential figure and generating a greater state of uncertainty in ministers and officials. Hebe de Bonafini comes from saying, almost in tune with the appearance of the vice president on the negotiations with the Fund, that “the President and Minister Guzmán deceive us all the time.” Neither for her nor for the attacks of the Amado Boudou, the Julio De Vido or the Guillermo Moreno are there answers.

“Alberto decided not to dispute an ounce of power from Cristina and that will be the case at any cost. On that basis we build the management,” assume those who frequently visit the office of the president. “The ultra are winning, no doubt“, they add.

Significant events occurred in the last ten days and in several areas. At the party and electoral level, Máximo Kirchner was left with the future of the Buenos Aires PJ, from where the lists will be put together to try to retain the main district of the country. Alberto’s most loyal minister, his friend Marcela Losardo, gave the chair to Martín Soria. Cristina conditioned Martín Guzmán’s negotiations with the IMF and put a lock on rate increases above ten percent, that is, she reduced the increases that the Minister of Economy wanted to 30%.

The foreign policy of the Government, now, definitely turned towards the Christian palate. Venezuela is no longer, for Alberto, what it was a few years ago. The condemnation of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro can wait: Kirchnerism offered this week one of the few celebrations to Maduro in the middle of a devastated country that drags the condemnation of the main countries of the world. Occurred neither more nor less than a March 24.

The relationship of the presidential duo is always one of tension. The dialogue has certainly been better since March 1, when Alberto inaugurated the ordinary sessions in Congress, if that is why it is understood that they spoke again every day and chatted at any time. Grudges are underground and every so often they come to light or in closed-door discussions.

She continues to believe that the management is poor and on her black list there are still officials who do not work. Will you go for them? The albertists maintain that there is not much else to give up and that it is preferable to think about prioritizing the unit, if it exists, in a context of weakness, with a worrying escalation of contagion by Covid and with the legislative elections around the corner. corner. Cristina, of course, would be plotting new surprises.