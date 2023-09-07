Despite the fact that Club de Fútbol Monterrey once again took a breath of fresh air, after their victory against Club Deportivo Guadalajara on matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Argentine strategist Fernando Ortiz He has been a target of criticism from the press, because with everything and that victory he was questioned having put the “truck in the back” and counting down the time to maintain the result.
With a pending game, the Sultana del Norte team is eighth in the general classification with 10 points, but with the hiring that the albiazul board has made, such as those of Sergio Canales and Jesus Manuel Coronathe club is expected to improve considerably and be the leader of the tournament or at least be among the first four positions in the standings.
In fact, according to information from Halftimewith the recent foliage of the ‘Tecatito‘, La Pandilla became the most expensive team in Mexican soccer, surpassing that of Club América.
The same aforementioned source would have assured that the albiazul board has sentenced the continuity of the Argentine strategist in Nuevo León, since the board aspires to at least reach the final of the Apertura 2023, otherwise the cycle of ‘tano‘.
As if that were not enough, the coaching staff would have problems managing the participation of their players, because with the arrival of the ‘TecatitoThe internal competition is even greater and the rest of the figures will have fewer minutes on the pitch, so problems are expected in this regard.
