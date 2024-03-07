The Monterrey Football Club board has given an ultimatum to its top scorer and center forward, German Berterameto define your situation and that is that the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer has an offer on the table that amounts to 15 million dollars by the Argentine player.
Therefore, the Monterrey club needs to conclude the situation and requires the position of the footballer and his entourage, for which they have given until the end of the week to resolve the issue.
Meanwhile, the player undertook the trip to the United States for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of FC Cincinnati and will be taken into account to have minutes in the match this Thursday, March 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Likewise, on Sunday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m., the Gang will have action at the 'Steel Giant' by hosting Mazatlán FC on Matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
It is worth mentioning that, in the event that the footballer makes the decision to leave the Monterrey institution, the team led by Fernando Ortiz He will not replace him until the next tournament, since the transfer market will be closed, so they will have to replace him with the squad they currently have.
In the current semester between Liga MX and Concachampions he has played 11 games, scored three goals and given two assists. In total he has participated in 800 minutes of play.
