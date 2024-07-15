The Rayados of Monterrey They face a tough week after the thrashing they received at home against Blue Crossbecause the 4-0 against meant a very strong blow to the morale of Fernando Ortiz and those under his command, who were booed off the pitch Steel giant Saturday night.
Due to the criticism they were under since the previous tournament, the Tano Ortiz He came out at a press conference and surprised everyone with a harsh message to his players, to whom he practically gave an ultimatum in football terms for the rest of the Opening 2024.
And the Argentine coach’s speech began with recognition of Blue Cross and accepting that “They surpassed us in every wayfrom minute 0 to 95, the rival was superior,” so he continued with the actions he will take in the following days.
The coach of Monterrey He claimed to be a strategist who knows how to recognize when a rival is superior and mentioned that now it is time to “correct, analyze and prepare for Wednesday’s match to seek the result in Aguascalientes.”
“We will do self-criticism behind closed doors, knowing that at home with our people it does not have to happen again”
– Fernando Ortiz
Although they will take measures to correct, he accepted his responsibility that Cruz Azul and, above all, Martin Anselmi He knew how to counteract every moment of the match.
“Tomorrow I will get up and correct myself, given the self-criticism that I always have after each match. The idea was to try to suffocate the rival, but we didn’t succeed.”
– Fernando Ortiz
“The defeat is worrying, it is not the team that I want and the team that the fans really want,” he added. Fernando Ortizwho was very specific about how difficult it was to get this result in his own stadium.
“They come to your house and play the way we do it is not nice. I didn’t like it and I guess the fans didn’t either,” he said.
