The first presidential debate ahead of the elections to be held in November In the United States, Joe Biden was left in a bad position in his quest for re-election, given that many people, including political associates of his Democratic Party, They began to ask him to step aside and not show up.as they considered that he would not have a concrete chance of beating Donald Trump at the polls.

There are now eight Democratic congressmen who They called for Biden’s withdrawal in a public manner. And to them are added the recent statements that Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, He communicated with the Morning Joe program in MSNBC: He could not assure that he is in favor of the president’s candidacy.

In what many saw as an ultimatum to Biden, Pelosi said: “It is up to the president to decide whether to run. We all encourage you to make that decision because time is of the essence.“I want him to do what he decides, and that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we will do,” he added.

Anyway, He assured that he is “loved” and “respected” within the partystressing special advice for his Democratic colleagues: to wait until he makes a final decision, showing himself against what several Democratic leaders said in public.

Pelosi’s remarks did not convince everyone of her position Photo:X @SpeakerPelosi Share

“I have told everyone to wait, to tell someone what they think in private, but to Don’t put it on the table until we see how this week goes.“He said, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty about the president’s future.

Joe Biden continues to lose support in the United States

Pat Ryan, Democratic Rep. from New Yorkwas blunt about his position on Biden’s candidacy, in dialogue with New York Times. He assured that “for the good of the country” it is best for him to retireshowing awareness that, if he does not do so, Trump has a serious chance of winning the elections.

“Joe Biden is a patriot, but he is no longer the best candidate to defeat Trump,” he said, and He defined the Republican as “an existential threat to American democracy”Ryan believes that Biden is not the strongest candidate that the Democratic Party can put forward to emerge victorious.

The outlook for Joe Biden’s electoral future looks complicated Photo:X @PatRyanUC Share

In addition to his own party members, there are also many important personalities who have always been in favor of Biden in the United States, but now they are not very sure that he is the best option for the country, as is the case of actor George Clooney.

Also in communication with New York TimesClooney reflected: “It’s devastating to say, but the Joe Biden with whom I was three weeks ago in fundraising was not the same as in 2010. It wasn’t even the one from 2020. It was the same man we all saw in the debate.”.