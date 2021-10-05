Sometimes you come across a holiday destination and it seems as if the route to your hotel or apartment has been designed by Mr. Hugenholtz himself. Then you are obliged to tear up and down a bit every day to the local supermarket, or if you go cultural in the town further down. If you don’t want to leave it to chance, we have a fun option for you. This Airbnb has its own race track and offers enough sleeping space for a large group of friends.

Inspired by a Nascar circuit

This Airbnb with racetrack is advertised as Little Talladega, named after Alabama’s Talladega Speedway (and known for the bland yet funny movie Talladega Nights). The shape of the small Airbnb circuit is said to be inspired by the Nascar track. You can use your own car on the track, or one of the many vehicles included in the rental, such as karts, quads, ATVs or motocross mopeds. Drift enthusiasts will also be able to wear out some tires.

The Airbnb with racetrack has much more

Tired of the track? Then you can get started with the electric drift karts in the shed. These look like the carts with which you can also use Mario Karting in Utrecht. If you’re tired of that, there are still some arcade cabinets ready for you to play on and otherwise there is a swimming pool. The Airbnb ad even mentions a golf course and tennis court. Plus a fishing pond. The property is located in the US state of Missouri.

The price per night depends on when you want to go, but in December we see an amount of 1,725 ​​euros per night. A lot of money, but the house has six bedrooms and a total of twelve sleeping places. More than 140 euros per person per night for everything you get at the house, that doesn’t seem like a bad deal to us. You just have to fight (on the track) with your holiday buddies who can sleep in the Nissan Skyline R33 and in the 300ZX.