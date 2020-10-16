That thinking about the confinement (and those who might come) make us more efficient filling the cart. Be on-line (blessed lists that, if you want, are saved so you only have to click to repeat) or in the supermarket, where we must think about entering, taking – also with check list- and go out. The slogan: buy what is necessary to feed ourselves (a correct nutrition It is not at odds with enjoying, eye) and not wasting or traveling daily (it is not recommended, profitable or sustainable). Because, now that we have been able to breathe, perhaps it is a good time to continue adding surnames to the fundamental basket: let’s make sure that, in addition to fulfilling its mission of maintaining our health, it is also ecological (it seems that we have forgotten the planet with so many plastics and disinfectants tossicos, as some pharmacists on Instagram call them mocking chemists: they would already like to see you cleaning the house with lemon …), economic (if we buy what we need, there will be no leftovers to throw away, which is not only sad but also a global disaster ) and rich, that for something we had to serve so much cooking. Since we cook, make it look.

Grab the calculator, that the ultimate pantry requires basic technology or certain mental arithmetic skills. You will always have time to send it to fry asparagus (which, by the way, should be in your fridge or in a glass of water, like a cut flower, so that they hold up better – and, yes, occasionally they can be fried.) Scientific institutions elucidated ago and what must be eaten in time to keep the machinery of our organism well greased (that is to say). And they reflected it in what today they call wheels, plates or, more commonly, food pyramids – which vary according to the country, since they adapt to the uses and customs of the bulk of their society. ”In them, they also indicate how much we should eat from each food group: what is known per serving.

And what is a serving? Not what it says on the packages (or what the pyramid promoted by the Spanish health authority says, which, incomprehensibly, is one of the few that has not been established through a scientific methodology, but we will fix this later). Although the words portion and ration only differ in three letters, their meaning is very different. Giuseppe Russolillo, president of the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, clarifies this: “A portion is what a person decides to eat at any given time, the amount that is used to ingesting: a subjective measure. A serving, on the other hand, is the amount of food that experts recommend to prevent and ward off diseases.

Nuances matter, and guides are necessary

First, here we are looking to get closer to perfection. Second, there is what scholars of good feeding They call portion distortion, which is nothing other than the industry’s tendency to make it bigger to push us to overeat, which leads us to another problem: as Jordi Salas Salvado, professor of Nutrition and Bromatology at the Rovira i Virgili University of Tarragona and one of the most cited researchers in the world in 2019, the battle for the correct weight is decided by small nuances, to the point that an excess of only 100 calories – an extra teaspoon of oil – , it can be enough to gain four kilos a year.

Sometimes, on the contrary, they make it smaller to improve the perception of how unhealthy our diet can be: by shrinking its ingestion unit far from what we actually put in our mouth, the products rank better on the nutritional table. An example: according to one manufacturer, a serving of their cookies includes three units, although the data says that we usually take between six and nine. How much sugar and fat does the advertised serving contain? Much less than we really get between the chest and back … if we do not have a snack with a food scale next to us.

The food groups that the experts refer to do not match the botanical or veterinary classifications. Pay attention and do not want to jump to the next section of the report: the books tell us that a fruit is anything that carries seeds, but nutrition experts prefer to make other more related gangs due to nutritional composition and consumption habit in our planetary coordinates. Iva Marques, professor of Health and Sports Sciences at the Huesca Campus, and Russolillo, have developed guides to put everyone in their place and thus know how to substitute some foods for others without fear of being wrong.

The following fruits are considered vegetables: aubergine, zucchini, pumpkin, cucumber, peppers and tomato, also in sauce (see page 20 of last month’s paper edition) and even in juice (a serving would be half a glass). And some legumes too: peas and green beans. Neither the cheeses (neither the white, fresh, skimmed and curd) nor the butters nor the cream are dairy (we insist, nutritionally speaking). They are companions, respectively, of proteins (meat, fish and eggs) and fats (such as avocados, nuts and coconut). And cereals and tubers are in the same group (they can be substituted for each other). With that said, let’s get down to business.

We crossed all this information with the recommendations made by Griselda Herrero, dietician-nutritionist and doctor in Biochemistry, to nurture a healthy adult during the confinement (taking into account that we could not and should not go shopping every day), the system of food exchange by Russolillo and Marques, what the WHO and other experts say about sustainability and some suggestions from Carlos Ríos, also a dietitian-nutritionist and creator of the Realfooding movement for a diet free of processed (bad), from his book Cook real food (Paidos).

The right weight for each serving (yes, it exists)

As of today, officially (until the opposite is said: like all science, it is not exempt from revision and updating), in our planetary coordinates (Spain, Southern Europe, Mediterranean) a healthy adult must swallow all of the above, at a daily rate. Now you just have to add amounts per day until you complete the term you want to give to your shopping cart and multiply by the number of members of your household. What do you thank now for the calculator?

Let’s start with cereals (preferably whole grains) and tubers, with rice (also in cups), pasta, corn, potatoes or sweet potato, cooked, in salad; oatmeal or muesli flakes (to be taken with milk or yogurt). And whole wheat bread, if possible. In addition to being aided, can be a great nutritional proposition to eat out in the form of a sandwich of, for example, spinach and fresh cheese, peppers and melva, chicken arugula and apple or hummus with chopped olives, Carlos Ríos’s word. Calculate 240 to 320 grams per day and person in total weighed without cooking (60 to 80 per serving, to complete four daily).

Regarding vegetables, dry or preserved, they are used to prepare hummus, hamburgers (Ríos makes them with red beans, onion, mushrooms, carrots, garlic, thyme, soy sauce, rice or couscous, breadcrumbs and cooked beets), salads or stews. A serving is 60 grams raw, triple if they are cooked. You have to take 3 to 4 every 7 days. As the WHO says, like cereals and tubers, if you can buy them in bulk, from local producers and bring your own reusable and sustainable packaging, it will be greener.

Proteins, present in fresh, dried, shredded or preserved meat, fish and eggs, in sandwiches, stews, grilled, sautéed, roasted or made with any other technique that requires little fat. Like skewers, which also guarantee a good portion of vegetables … Eggs, also in dressings. Get hold of between 100 and 150 grams of meat or fish per day (raw, boneless or boneless) to meet the recommendation of a serving of protein foods per day. To be more eco-friendly, choose species raised and captured in a sustainable way or small portions of chicken and pork meat from extensive livestock farming, since the industrial pollutes more than all cars, trains, ships and planes that (in normality ) move; generates 92% of the ammonia that acidifies the soil, reducing its quality and productivity; it spends the same water in a year as all Spanish families in 20 and its feed contributes to deforestation, details David Yáñez, a researcher at the Zaidín Experimental Station (EEZ-CSIC).

Dairy, better low in fat. Milk, plain yogurt (semi-whole or skimmed) or other natural fermented (such as kefir) not flavored or with fruit. Between 400 and 750 grams a day to reach the recommendation of 2 to 3 daily servings of between 200 and 250 grams. Nuts and seeds, of any kind (including peanuts, even a legume), roasted, raw or in cream, are best avoided fried, sugary, flavored or salted, warn dieticians-nutritionists. Ideally, eat 25 to 60 grams per day (or 3 or 4 servings a week, 25-30 grams each). Little, but important. Like olive oil, which would have to be consumed between 30 and 50 milliliters per day to cover 3 to 5 daily servings, at a rate of 10 milliliters (one tablespoon) each.

Vegetables can be consumed canned (natural canned tomatoes, roasted peppers … are also considered), dehydrated, frozen or fresh, to be eaten – preferably – raw at noon and cooked at night (in creams, purees, sautéed, al oven…). Add 400 grams per day and adult (to be divided into 2 servings of 200 grams each, weighed raw). Ríos’ proposal: roasted piquillo peppers, stuffed with a frozen salad preparation and crushed chickpeas with apple cider vinegar, garlic powder and extra virgin olive oil to replace the mayonnaise. To make creamy spinach or cauliflower without using bechamel, suggest passing the vegetables through the blender with milk and nutmeg.

Lastly, the fruit. Dried, in syrup (be careful with sugar) or fresh, between 350 and 600 grams a day to take at least three daily servings of between 150 and 200 grams each. To be greener, a fact from Yáñez: “What happens out of season requires more energy”. Don’t be afraid to add a little chocolate to them, as long as it contains more than 85% cocoa. Melt 100 grams with a little coconut oil (it is not mandatory or the best for the diet, but it makes it crunchier when cooling) and dip in pieces of fruit.

The advice of the professor of the University of Malaga Julia Wärnberg and the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics finish off the sustainability, ethics and solidarity of our pantry. In short: responsibility. “The key is in consumerism”, summarizes Wärnberg. “We must be aware of what we put into our mouths: know where it comes from, how it is produced, who it harms or what effort must be made by the person who collects it and, in the case of meat or fish, how it has been treated. animal that we feed on. Buy what is necessary and not waste ”. Easy.