Jeremy Narby is a Canadian anthropologist who has spent 15 years among the indigenous people of the Amazon. He knows shamanic psychedelia (he has felt glowing and energized under the effects of ayahuasca) and sympathizes with the indigenous vision of a nature where everything perceives and feels. Nature is a continuous exchange of signs. Shamanism, a dialogue with that intelligent nature. The instrumentation is not mechanical, but physiological: the body of the shaman and his visionary capacity. “Plant spirits wander from place to place to cure diseases. Well, plants care a lot about humanity.” The stones and the waters, the animals and the plants, have spirits with which it is possible to dialogue under the prism of ayahuasca and they can teach us things of great use. The shaman also uses hallucinogens to enter the minds of other species, acquire the agility of the jaguar or the night vision of the owl. Ways to refine perception and participate in the common heritage of all species.

The best way to understand the mind is anthropological. And the best way to understand the brain is the neuroscientist. If we equate mind and brain, then we have a dilemma. If the mind is inside the brain, neuroscientific research should take precedence over anthropological research. If the brain is inside the mind (the model I propose and this book suggests), anthropology should prevail. Half measures or conciliations do not work here: in life, as in knowledge, you have to choose. It is a political and historical question.

Magnetic resonance imaging allows images of brain activity to be extracted. But those blobs of light on a screen don’t explain how the brain works.

The brain houses the mind and memories. That is the modern paradigm. But the brain, that mysterious jelly, is malleable and has plasticity. If it didn’t, we couldn’t learn. Knowledge and experience transform it. Magnetic resonance imaging allows images of brain activity to be extracted. But those blobs of light on a screen don’t explain how the brain works. The fact that certain neurons are related to a certain behavior does not mean that they cause or produce it. Increased blood flow in an area only indicates that the neurons are active, absorbing glucose and oxygen from the blood. Nothing tells us how we experience what happens to us.

For decades it was believed that the adult brain could not change. Today we know that it metamorphoses like a butterfly, although it carries the heavy burden of evolution. The deepest layers, the thalamus and the amygdala, are the seat of the instincts. That passionate and instinctive brain makes the body activate before a threat or a desire. A sophisticated survival system. Being able to see those reactions from the outside has been the goal of contemplative practices throughout the ages.

Proteins, synapses and neurons are not images or melodies. They are points of light on a screen. Neuroscience admits that how the brain substance produces mental images remains a mystery. “Research on the brain and the mind is in its infancy, we ignore how the sensation of self arises in a biological organism.” That unitary self is an illusion forged by the brain. Although it would be more accurate to say that it was forged by perception, memory and desire, which make us who we are. And also through language, which allows enunciation and understanding. The set of these four factors is what I call mind. And the brain is inside it.

Narby has dedicated himself to collecting testimonials of natural intelligence from all over the world. Bees handle abstract concepts, plants communicate through roots and volatile substances, dolphins with underwater sound waves. Cockroaches decipher air disturbances. Ravens make tools. The octopuses get angry, dress up and steal lobsters. Bats practice reciprocity with food. Some birds act as sentinels and warn of the arrival of predators.

Animals are not mere reflex machines, some can make abstractions, communicate knowledge, or modify their instinct as they gain knowledge.

The general opinion is that brains, which are made of cells, think. But there are cases in which a single cell thinks for itself, as in amoebas. These single-celled creatures move by transforming. Traveling changes the traveler. They lack eyes or a nervous system, but they can navigate and avoid obstacles. In fact, slime mold, a cunning and calculating single-celled organism the size of a hand, is capable of solving a maze and avoiding its dead ends. All this confirms that animals are not mere reflex machines, some can make abstractions, communicate knowledge or modify their instinct as they acquire knowledge. Schopenhauer was wrong. The representation may not be a slave to the will. Buddhists live by that faith.

Living creatures are the result of a long series of transformations. Ovid and Kafka anticipated it. The essence of nature is metamorphosis. Humans can accumulate knowledge outside of ourselves (in books or databases) and that gives us a certain advantage. But it also alienates us. In the rest of the beings, intelligence is incorporated. Making it artificial and external can lead to the general stupidization of the species.

We can use Narby’s juicy book to jot down a tentative metaphor. The brain is more like a sponge or an antenna that absorbs or captures knowledge than a computer that produces it. The book closes with an example of wildlife that we could imitate. The jaguar is at the top of the Amazonian food chain. It eats everything from fish to monkeys, leads a discreet life and moves stealthily, for it has no other rival than man. These impeccable predators control their own power, they do not display or externalize it. “We are a young species and have only just begun to understand.”

Jeremy Narby

Translation by Silvia Moreno Parrado

Errata Nature, 2023

314 pages. 22 euro

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.