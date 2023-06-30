













The Ultimate Harem? The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really Love You drop their first trailer







On October 8, 2023 we will receive the first delivery of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really Love You. It will probably motivate you to keep sending prayers to heaven with much devotion and hope, and it will also make you laugh a lot, since the new anime will be a harem romantic comedy.

The voice cast has been announced and we present it to you below:

Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto

as Shizuka Yoshimoto Roast Me Seto as Nano Eiai

as Nano Eiai Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen

as Kusuri Yakuzen Shigeru Chiba like God of love

like God of love Wataru Katō as Rentaro Aijo

as Rentaro Aijo Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono

as Hakari Hanazono miyu tomita as Karane Inda

the anime of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really Love You will be run by Bibury Animation Studios (Magical Shōjo Magical Destroyers, Grisaia). It is based on the manga work written by Rikito Nakamura and drawn by Yukiko Nozawa.

Shueisha publishes it as a serialization in Weekly Young Jump since 2019. It currently has 13 volumes.

The production staff:

Address: Hikaru Satou (co-director of drop kick on My Devil Xdirector of drop kick on my devil)

(co-director of drop kick on My Devil Xdirector of drop kick on my devil) Co-direction: takashi ooshima (Beast Tamer)

(Beast Tamer) Character designer: Akane Yano (The Ryuo’s Work Is Never Done)

What is The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really Love You about?

Seven Seas has the distribution of the manga in English for North America, below its official synopsis:

“Aijo Rentaro has asked a hundred girls out and they have left every time. In despair, he prays for guidance, only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to a cosmic mishap! Now this god will fix things by making sure Aijo has a hundred dates. Except, as things often go with the gods, there’s a problem: every one of his hundred dates is Aijo’s destined soul mate! Worse still, if he doesn’t return his feelings, they will all die in horrible and hilarious accidents!”

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really Love You It will arrive in the fall season of 2023.

