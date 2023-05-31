When we realize that we have deleted photos and videos we think that everything is lost, but it is not. Most of the time they can be found again. In this article we see how recover photo And video deleted on PCs with Windows 10 and 11 operating systems.

What Yes means per photo And video eliminated in way permanent

When we delete photos and videos from PC, usually the files are moved to Trash. But if we have also emptied the Recycle Bin then let’s talk about photo And video deleted permanently. The same problem occurs when we delete files from an external device such as a USB stick. In this case the files do not end up in the trash, but are immediately deleted forever.

In these cases we can realize too late that we have deleted files we needed, we often do it when we want to free up space on the disk or on the keys. And since photos and videos take up so much space, sometimes it’s the first files that are sacrificed.

Another reason we end up with photo And video deleted it’s that we saved them in the wrong folders. So when we realize that we no longer need that folder, we delete it, without knowing that there were photos or videos inside that we didn’t want to lose.

Fortunately, there are several methods that we can use for the recovery Of photo And video deleted permanently in Windows 10 and 11.

Options Of recoveror photo And video deleted with Windows 10/11

Let’s see some ways to recover photo And video deleted with Windows.

The easiest thing is to check the trash right away. Often the files are still there, in this case based on right clicking and then clicking “Restore” . The file will return to its initial location. In this way we can recover deleted photos and videos from the PC in seconds.

If, on the other hand, it is about permanently deleted files, we can try with Windows File Recovery, a app For recover photo And video deleted.

Windows File Recovery is available in the Microsoft Store and can help you recover lost files that have been deleted from your local storage device (including internal drives, external drives and USB devices) and cannot be restored from the recycle bin.

To use Windows File Recovery, we need to download the app from the Microsoft Store first. A

once installed, we can open it by typing “File Recovery” in the Windows search box and selecting the Windows File Recovery app.

Windows File Recovery is an app to be used on the command prompt, so we will have to use command strings to operate.

Here is an example of how to use Windows File Recovery to recover a folder in Normal mode. Let’s say we want to restore the Pictures folder from drive C: to a recovery folder on drive E. Let’s open the app and run the following command:

winfr C: E: /regular /n \Users\ \Pictures\ .

If it is possible to recover the folder we will find it in its original location.

Factors That they influence The success of the recovery of the data

There are several reasons why recover photo And video deleted permanently may not work.

One reason is that files may have been overwritten. In fact, when we delete a file, the space used by the file is marked as free space, so when we save a new file, it may occupy the free space and thus make it difficult to recover the previous file.

Another reason is that the file may have been deleted from a solid state drive (SSD). Deleted files are often removed from SSDs immediately, which makes them difficult to recover.

Guide step pasi know to the recovery of the file eliminated in way permanent

To make sure we recover as many files as possible, we can use a app For recover photo And video deleted : Tenorshare 4DDiG.

Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery is a data recovery tool that can help you recover permanently deleted files on Windows. It offers different recovery modes to help you get back your lost data. One such mode is the scan mode which thoroughly scans your hard drive and finds specific, hidden files that may have been deleted or corrupted. This recovery mode allows you to find files that have been deleted for a long time.

Characteristics Of Tenorshare 4DDiG

Let’s see the different features of Tenorshare 4DDiG. Some of its key features include:

Free Scan & Preview: Scan your PC for lost files and preview them before recovery. Photo and Video Repair: It can also repair corrupted or damaged photos and videos. It offers different recovery modes to help you recover file And video deleted. It supports recovery of 1000+ file types and all file systems like NTFS, FAT, etc. It can also recover data from all storage devices such as flash drives, hard drives, memory cards and cameras.

Passi For recover video deleted with Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery

Here are the steps to recover permanently deleted files with Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery:

Install and launch Tenorshare 4DDiG on your computer. Choose the location where you lost files and click “Scan”.

3. Select the file types you are looking for. For recover photo And video deleted permanently, you can choose “Document” and then click “Scan all file types”.

After scanning, it will display the files it can recover for you. Choose the ones you want to recover and click on the “Recover” button.

Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery works even in case of damaged files, that’s why it is considered the improve app For recover photo And video deleted.

Advice For preventking the elimination permanent of the file

Here are some tips to avoid accidental data deletion:

Back up your data regularly: Make sure you regularly back up your important files to an external hard drive or cloud storage service. This way, even if you accidentally delete a file, you can easily restore it from the backup. Be careful when deleting files – take a moment to double check that you are deleting the correct file before you confirm the deletion. If you’re not sure, it might be a good idea to move the file to a temporary folder instead of deleting it right away. Protect your files: Consider using password protection or encryption to protect your important files from accidental deletion or unauthorized access. Keep your computer organized: Organizing your files and folders can help reduce the chance of accidentally deleting important files. Consider using a clear and consistent naming scheme for your files and folders to make it easier to find what you’re looking for.

By following these tips you will have fewer problems and you will not have to worry about recover photo And video deleted from the pc.

Conclusions And reflexsion finals

Sometimes it happens that you find yourself with permanently deleted photos and videos. We can use various methods to avoid accidental deletion of files.

If despite all the attention we need to find a lost file and it is no longer possible to recover it from the trash we must rely on the best plan For recover photo And video deleted.

Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery it can also intervene in case of damaged or corrupted files and recovers over 1000 file formats in a safe way.