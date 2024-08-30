We are almost at the end of the week and finally the typical UK best-selling games chartsignificantly later than usual but with real few surprisesso much so that one could say it confirms some basic rules of the country in question and of the videogame market.
The fact that it arrived on a Friday night is pretty much the biggest news on this list. The best-selling game last week was once again EA Sports FC 24with EA’s football simulation which, regardless of name changes, remains the undisputed queen of the video game market in the United Kingdom but also in several other countries of the Old Continent.
The unquestionable rule number one is therefore that football remains the greatest passion in the UK and beyond, something which is also easily reflected in the tastes of the gaming population, evidently.
Very few new entries in the rankings
The week ending August 24th did not present any significant news, with the usual Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in second place, further confirmation of the rules of the market.
So let’s see the top ten of the best-selling games in the UK last week:
- EA Sports FC 24
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
- Football Manager 2024
- Mafia Trilogy
- Mortal Kombat 1
- F1 24
- Minecraft
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Hogwarts Legacy just misses the top ten and comes in at number 11, but there is really no big news in this ranking, with a general reshuffle of positions due mainly to discounts or some comebacks, such as that of Mafia Trilogy also pushed by the announcement of the new chapter Mafia: The Old Country.
