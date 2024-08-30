We are almost at the end of the week and finally the typical UK best-selling games chartsignificantly later than usual but with real few surprisesso much so that one could say it confirms some basic rules of the country in question and of the videogame market.

The fact that it arrived on a Friday night is pretty much the biggest news on this list. The best-selling game last week was once again EA Sports FC 24with EA’s football simulation which, regardless of name changes, remains the undisputed queen of the video game market in the United Kingdom but also in several other countries of the Old Continent.

The unquestionable rule number one is therefore that football remains the greatest passion in the UK and beyond, something which is also easily reflected in the tastes of the gaming population, evidently.