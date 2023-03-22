A huge ashtray with more than twenty cigarette butts presides over Olga’s kitchen table, 46 years old, along with some crusts of bread. Half a meter away, behind the white curtains, the glass of the window broken by an impact can be seen. Without medication to deal with stress, the woman admits that she turns to alcohol. In the background, the constant hum of detonations that, on a daily basis, shake Kupiansk. For six months, this town became a kind of capital of the Russian occupation in the Kharkov region of northeastern Ukraine. A counteroffensive allowed kyiv to regain control in September. The local troops were not able, however, to completely drive away the Russian invaders and in this six months the enemy siege has not ceased. Based on this evidence, the local authorities and the neighbors know that Moscow wants to conquer Kupiansk again. The city, which occupies a strategic point between Kharkov and Lugansk, barely welcomes 20% of its 30,000 inhabitants these days, according to figures from the local Administration.

The hope and relative optimism that floated in the air after the release in September has gradually faded. The nights, when the zambombazos impose insomnia, seem endless, says Olga (who does not want to give her last name, like other interviewees for this report) while preparing a bonfire in the street to roast some meat skewers in the company of a neighbor. About ten meters away, the adjoining house was destroyed by a missile a couple of weeks ago. The spiral of war sucked her life and the lives of thousands of people in this district more than a year ago. Despite everything, she does not consider leaving her apartment on the ground floor of a building in which there is almost no one left. The authorities have ordered the evacuation of the citizens of Kupiansk and the surrounding towns. They offer them transportation, lodging and food in a safe area, but, like Olga, not all of them agree to leave.

The two armies face each other some nine kilometers from the city, according to the provisional mayor, Andrii Besedin, who just turned 40. “The terrorists [en referencia a los rusos] They only fight civilians, they don’t attack the army. The main problem here is the bombing of hospitals, schools, infrastructures… Everything that is important for civilians to have hope of staying here”, Besedin points out in an office decorated with the signed flags of the different units that led the counteroffensive.

Besedin has been appointed by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, after his predecessor in office laid out a red carpet for the Russians to occupy Kupiansk without breaking a sweat. With the “traitorous” mayor having fled to Russia, he makes it clear that the current authorities are not going to make it easy for the Kremlin troops if they reach the town again.

Olga, a 46-year-old neighbor who refuses to leave her house in Kupiansk. Luis Vega

These days, the Oskil river that crosses the city acts as a natural border in the conflict. Next to the destroyed bridge, a provisional one has been built that allows passage to the east bank, where the hostilities are centered. There are towns where some cling to an almost ghostly existence just two or three kilometers from the front. This is the case in Petropavlivka, whose deserted dirt streets carry the sound of the Grad missile batteries of the Ukrainian army. Alina, who pulls a cart with dirt, is the only person that this special envoy sees carrying out any activity on public roads. She just ruminates under her breath that she has no means to leave before continuing on to his house. She advances as if the noise did not reach his ears.

Volodímir, 51, appears in that same area. He is another of those who is still anchored in the town. So much so that he hardly cares that for six months his right foot has had an unhealed wound from a shrapnel impact he suffered after an explosion near the school building. He wanders around in a military suit and without shoes. He drops to the ground, bending one knee to show the injury hidden by the sock.

Open-air market of the city of Kupiansk on March 15. Luis Vega

He lives alone in a house whose rooms he shares with animals, especially goats and their young, which he proudly displays. Make it clear that he is not going to abandon them. The visit has a certain Berlanguian touch. What was once a living room is now a corral presided over by a sideboard where there are still vases, keys and other belongings of the owner. It is behind that piece of furniture where the animals prefer to hide before the arrival of the stranger. The windows of the room have been blown out by the explosions and the ceiling is half down.

In fact, Volodimir’s house-farm has suffered several direct impacts. Part of the summer kitchen, a second building, has been reduced to a mound of bricks. The man still keeps the remains of the projectiles. A few meters away, the cage where a large rabbit hangs around and more goats in a kind of stable with a small window through which one curiously peers out. “Many years ago I worked as a photographer in Hungary”, recalls Volodímir one of the times in which the reporter brings the camera to his face.

After leaving Petropavlivka, María, 80, whom EL PAÍS met at a food distribution in November, continues to live with her dogs. At the moment she survives thanks to what the volunteers give her, although sometimes, she explains, it is difficult to know in which houses people continue to live. Like many others, María’s house, built at a crossroads where a burnt-out tank lies, is also damaged by the attacks. She admits that they have come several times to take her away, but what she misses the most, more than the evacuation, are her shoes.

A man with a motorcycle crosses the almost deserted town of Petropavlivka. Luis Vega

“It doesn’t make sense that civilians are still there. They are two or three kilometers from the fighting and evacuations are an obligation in that area, ”says Andrii Besedin, although he clarifies that Petropavlivka does not belong to the Kupiansk district demarcation. But there are neighbors who do not accept it, who have lost sight of the danger and it is a dilemma to get them out by force. “We have to talk to them, show them the escape route, where they are going to live and how we are going to help them. Unfortunately, these people have been there for a long time, they are exhausted and it is not easy to explain to them that it is best to leave”, says the mayor of Kupiansk.

There are many inhabitants of the area who, like María, depend on humanitarian aid. In Kupiansk, a group of residents queue up next to the fire station in a small cafe that has become a distribution point for the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK), run by Spanish chef José Andrés. Oleksander, 26, travels every day from the city of Kharkov, some 120 kilometers away, to distribute some 400 rations. “Almost everything is collected by older people,” he points out. Yekaterina, a 40-year-old local worker, hopes the Russians won’t show up again, but she’s not entirely convinced.

Ludmila, a neighbor from the area who stayed there during the Russian occupation, is no longer in her apartment. But among the neighbors waiting their turn to collect food, the atmosphere is one of refusing to be evacuated. “If I die somewhere, I prefer it to be at home,” says Viktor, 67. “Here you cannot live, but we are not going to leave,” Aleksii, 61, settles next to him.

Volodimir, 51, shows in front of his home in Petropavlivka the unhealed wound on his right foot since it was hit by shrapnel in September. Luis Vega

At the open-air market, Alona, ​​38, sells clothing and military supplies at her stall. She acknowledges that she has been in the textile business for two decades, but that the war has forced her and her husband to adapt to the circumstances. For this reason, they now offer products for soldiers, who are the ones that are most often seen circulating on those streets. Both have sent her daughter, 16, and her son, 18, to England as the conflict ends. “We are unbreakable,” she says when asked if they plan to leave. She emphatically concludes that they will not leave despite the fact that her place was burned in one of the attacks in the neighborhood near the bridge over the Oskil river. “I hope our army won’t let them go back,” Alona adds.

The scarce presence of the population is a good thermometer to measure the temperature of insecurity despite the irreducibles. The city of Kupiansk, with almost 30,000 inhabitants before the Russian invasion in February last year, is home to some 5,000 people these days, while the district as a whole, which had 57,000, does not exceed 11,000, according to data provided by the mayor. “I am a patriot. All my family is from here. Kupiansk is my city. Let them leave us alone, ”Olga implores with her hands joined and tears welling up in her eyes.

Ashtray in Olga’s kitchen. Luis Vega

