A HIMARS missile hit the town hall building in the Russian-occupied city of Energodar, in the Zaporizhzhia region, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located, as captured by security cameras. The images were released on social media Wednesday. The video, lasting less than 30 seconds, shows the exact moment when the bullet hits the roof of the building and causes an explosion. Seconds later, a huge white flash is also seen and the town hall infrastructure is shaking from the attack. According to Reuters, the location of the government building that can be glimpsed in the footage corresponds to the image of Google Street View and also the times of the security cameras correspond to the information reported by the Russian media.



00:24