The Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained the three heavyweight titles, WBA (Super), WBO and WBC, by beating the British Tyson Fury again, this time by unanimous decision of the judges, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia ).

Usyk, who had already won in May on the same stage against an identical opponent, on that occasion by split decision, repeated against a battle-hardened Fury in a very close fight, so much so that the Briton was not satisfied with the result.

In fact, there were stretches where it may have seemed slightly superior, especially at the beginning. But Usyk, nicknamed The Catwas able to go from less to more to end up convincing the judges with his boxing that he should continue holding the title.

For this reason, Usyk received a triple 116-112 that left no room for doubt in this regard and established him as the rival to beat. Even in the same ring, after finishing the fight, another Briton, Daniel Dubois, also asked for revenge from the Ukrainian, currently undefeated (23-0-0) and who beat him in August 2023, before facing him twice. Fury.

Usyk’s victory was applauded by its president, Volodimir Zelensky, who took advantage of the boxer’s success to remember that Ukrainians never give up.