A Ukrainian soldier who shot at a woman will appear in court in the LPR

A soldier of the 40th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Roman Bondarenko, who fired at a woman, will appear before the Supreme Court of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office.

The man is accused of a crime under Part 3 of Article 30 and paragraphs “e”, “l” of Part 2 of Article 105 (“Attempt in a generally dangerous manner, motivated by ideological and political hostility”), as well as under Article 356 (“Use of prohibited means in an armed conflict and methods”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, on February 25, 2022, in the city of Shchastya, LPR, Bondarenko shot a 47-year-old civilian from an under-barrel grenade launcher attached to a machine gun. As a result of the explosion, the woman received shrapnel wounds.

Earlier it was reported that the LPR sentenced a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter to 20 years for the massacre of three civilians.