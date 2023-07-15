In the Kharkiv region, data on Ukrainians who fled to the EU began to be transferred to Interpol

The police of the Kharkiv region began to transfer to Interpol data on Ukrainians who fled to the European Union (EU), this was announced by the head of the investigation department of the National Police of the region Serhiy Bolvinov on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“We are the first in Ukraine to test a scheme on how to prevent traitors from settling down and hiding in the civilized world,” the official stressed.

Bolvinov noted that information about those suspected of committing criminal offenses on the territory of Ukraine is being transferred to Interpol. He pointed out that such citizens are not political refugees or “victims of war” as they pretend to be.

The head of the department added that in this way everyone who illegally left for the European Union. According to him, information about 25 Ukrainians has been entered into the database of the international organization.

Earlier it became known that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine tightened the mobilization, expanding the list of persons subject to it.