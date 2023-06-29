The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has expanded the list of persons subject to mobilization. This was reported on June 29 by Strana.ua with reference to the table of amendments for the second reading.

After the entry into force of the law, people in Ukraine will be able to mobilize people whose wife, husband or parents have the first or second disability groups, if they still have able-bodied relatives who can support them.

Until that moment, this category of citizens was exempted from mobilization.

The amendment, introduced by David Arakhamia and Maryana Bezugla, states that those liable for military service will be exempted from mobilization only if their disabled relative does not have other relatives who are required to look after them by law.

Earlier, on June 23, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko called the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) the reason for the tightening of mobilization in Ukraine. In his opinion, the decision to declare “general mobilization” in several settlements of Ukraine suggests that the country’s government needs to “urgently” make up for the losses.

The Ukrainian edition of Strana reported on June 22 that general mobilization had begun in Kyiv. Residents of the district are subject to mobilization, regardless of the place of registration.

On the eve it became known that in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine it was temporarily forbidden to routinely hospitalize potential recruits without the consent of the military registration and enlistment offices. At the same time, on June 16, a general mobilization was announced in the region.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. On May 2, she extended martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, until August 18. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.