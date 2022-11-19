The Ukrainian authorities stressed that the data is not final, since it is still necessary to collect information from the territories that are still in combat or under Russian occupation to this day. This Saturday, the country also received the news of a new military aid package from the United Kingdom and saw the first passenger train arrive in Kherson, recently retaken by Ukrainian forces.

They are chilling figures. At least 437 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of the country in February this year. In addition, 837 have been injured, according to the count of the General Prosecutor of Ukraine published this Saturday, November 19.

The authorities stressed that the data “is not final”, since information still needs to be verified in areas where the fighting is still active, as well as in the territories occupied by the Russian Army.

The Donetsk region, in the east of the country, has the highest count: 423 boys and girls wounded or killed by the war. Part of the Donetsk Territory came under the control of pro-Russian factions in 2014 and has lived on the front lines of the conflict ever since.

The United Nations denounced the deaths of 16,295 Ukrainian civilians in the war between kyiv and Moscow, although the Kremlin denies targeting non-military targets.

Sunak promises more aid to Ukraine

Ukraine also lived this Saturday the visit of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, which had not been announced. From kyiv and after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, Sunak announced a new military aid package for the country.

With a value of about 60 million dollars, the British will deliver air protection weapons to Ukraine, a field in which kyiv has managed to balance forces with the Russian Army, which has powerful aviation, thanks to international aid. This announcement is in addition to the 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles promised by the United Kingdom in early November.

“The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world. In the years to come, we will tell your story to our grandchildren, the story of how a sovereign people stood up to a horrific attack, how they fought, how they sacrificed, and how they won,” Sunak proclaimed from kyiv.

“I am proud of how we supported them from the very beginning. And I am here today to say that the United Kingdom will continue to support them,” he concluded.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who left office in September this year, was one of Ukraine’s main pillars of the Western world. After the British political earthquake, Rishi Sunak sought to reaffirm that nothing that happens in Downing Street will change that policy.

A train heading to Kherson

Ukraine celebrated another piece of good news: the first train arrived in the city of Kherson, retaken by the Ukrainian Army after months of Russian occupation. There were 200 passengers who traveled from kyiv in the vehicle dubbed “The Victory Train” and who arrived in the city for the first time since the connection with the capital was cut off.

A woman poses this November 19, 2022 in front of the first train to run between kyiv and Kherson since Russian forces withdrew from the city. REUTERS – Murad Sezer

The train, painted by various Ukrainian artists to recall the war-torn regions of the country, arrived at the Kherson railway station, one of the few parts of the city that already has electricity and running water.

The trip was made possible by a collaboration between the state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia and the United24 initiative, which raises money for health, humanitarian and demining causes.

The initiative sells symbolic tickets to other cities that are still occupied, such as Mariupol or Sevastopol (in Crimea), with the aim of raising funds and keeping the hope of Ukrainians alive.

With EFE, Reuters and AP