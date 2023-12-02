“Strana.ua”: Zelensky will not allow Zaluzhny to participate in the presidential elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is theoretically ready to hold elections in Ukraine, but will not announce them until guarantees are received from the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, not to participate in the campaign. According to sources in Ukrainian political circles, the head of state is ready to take such a step provided that the main competitor is not admitted.

It is also noted that the declaration on the non-holding of elections in the country until the end of hostilities has become the subject of heated debate in political circles in Kyiv.

The possibility of holding elections in 2024 cannot be ruled out

According to unofficial information, although plans for an election campaign are publicly denied, their possibility next year cannot be ruled out.

The President would like to hold elections, but one problem arose – Zaluzhny. Until it is resolved, elections will not be announced See also Special warnings of heavy rain in the capital, Seoul political source

It is noted that with the appearance of Zaluzhny’s figure, tension arose in Zelensky’s office due to a potential threat. At the same time, in Kyiv they believe that the president will have no other options but to hold elections if an acute internal political crisis occurs in the country.

In addition, if the Ukrainian leader himself still sees the feasibility of holding a campaign in 2024, the Rada’s declaration will not stop him.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Zelensky’s wife urged him not to run for a second term

The wife of the Ukrainian president, Elena Zelenskaya, previously spoke out against his re-election for a new term. She added that something new might need to be invented.

“I don’t want him to become president for the next term or the next two terms, that’s impossible,” she said.

Two months earlier, Zelenskaya also expressed doubts that her husband would run for a second term. The first lady of Ukraine said that when her husband ran for president for the first time, she did not fully support his decision.

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the presidential elections in Ukraine

On Thursday, November 30, Verkhovna Rada deputies signed a declaration on the inadmissibility of holding elections in wartime. The document was adopted by representatives of all factions and groups of the Ukrainian parliament.

It was clarified that the document on preventing elections was adopted “in order not to split the country and nation.” In addition, the Ukrainian authorities expect that the declaration “will become an additional obstacle in the implementation of the “elections before the end of the war” scenario.”

Zelensky himself explained the refusal to hold presidential elections by the will of Ukrainians. According to him, the majority of citizens consider holding elections dangerous and pointless.

The Ukrainian leader also admitted that the presidential job is very difficult, but he cannot imagine leaving this post. “It would be very unfair, wrong and definitely demotivating,” Zelensky said.