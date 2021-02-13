The Ukrainian President: Cooperation relations with the UAE are witnessing great growth

Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, His Excellency Vladimir Zelensky, President of the Friendly Ukraine Republic, arrived in the country on a working visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received by Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the joint cooperation relations between his country and the UAE, extending his congratulations to the leadership, government and people of the UAE on the success of the “Probe of Hope” reaching its orbit around Mars. Zelensky praised the efforts of the UAE to combat the emerging corona virus, locally and internationally, and appreciated its support and strengthening the values ​​of tolerance in society, stressing that strengthening bilateral relations with the UAE is one of the most important priorities of his country’s foreign policy.

Zelensky said, after his arrival in Abu Dhabi yesterday evening on his first official visit to the Middle East region as president of his country, that cooperation relations between Ukraine and the UAE have witnessed great growth, referring in this regard to the high pace of Ukrainian agricultural and industrial exports to the UAE.

He pointed to the great potential that his country enjoys in the field of agriculture and its exports, as it is one of the most important exporting countries of wheat, corn and barley, and said that Ukraine can provide what the UAE market needs in terms of these and other commodities.

According to the Ukrainian embassy in Abu Dhabi, the value of Ukrainian food exports to the country reached $ 252.2 million in 2019, mostly from sunflower oil, rapeseed, eggs, poultry and wheat flour.

President Zelensky pointed out that the main idea of ​​the Ukraine pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai will focus on food security, and that the design of the pavilion will be in the shape of a wheat spike.

He praised the values ​​of tolerance in Emirati society, and said that “about 15 thousand Ukrainian citizens reside in the country and 250 thousand tourists visited it in 2019,” adding that “they appreciate the freedom to practice religious rituals in the Emirates, as they can pray in a church that speaks their mother tongue.”

He praised the UAE’s relentless efforts to combat the emerging coronavirus locally, in addition to its support for international efforts to control the pandemic. He said, “Ukraine will not forget the Emirati plane loaded with humanitarian aid that arrived in his country in April 2020 to confront the virus, in addition to helping it return a large number of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland.”

The Ukrainian President affirmed that he is interested in strengthening bilateral relations with the UAE, considering this one of his foreign policy priorities.

He praised the capabilities of the UAE in all fields.

He said that the UAE has demonstrated its ability to develop rapidly, and in addition to its “tremendous economic potential, it enjoys leadership not only in the economic, technological and social fields, but also in the field of the regional peace process,” noting in this regard the “Abrahamic Agreement.”

The Ukrainian president explained that the agreement on mutual exemption from obtaining entry visas facilitated and promoted reciprocal tourism between the two countries.

The Ukrainian President talked about the international events hosted by the UAE, noting that a large number of Ukrainian artists, athletes and thinkers visited the country to participate in important events two years ago.

He said, “I know that this year the UAE will resume holding various events, and thus our joint cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian fields will be resumed.”

Zelensky confirmed that high-level delegations from Ukraine will participate in events planned to be held in the UAE, such as the International Defense Conference 2021 (IDEX) and “Expo 2020 Dubai”. He thanked the leadership of the UAE, which facilitated the completion of the construction of the Ukraine pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in December. The past despite the challenges associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On the level of economic and trade relations between the two countries, the Ukrainian President affirmed that the UAE is a reliable trading partner and head of Ukrainian companies, explaining that more than 200 Ukrainian companies operate in the UAE.

He added that the value of total trade exchange between the two countries reached 1.07 billion dollars in 2019.

Zelensky stressed that “in addition to exports of industrial agricultural products to the UAE, we seek to have the structure of our trade cooperation include high-tech products.”

He said, “We invite our partners to focus on joint projects in the field of high-tech products, as Ukraine has the appropriate technologies, and we can cooperate together to develop these products and export them to emerging markets. For example, the space sector can be a high-tech field, where the government design office (Yuzhnoye) has Great experience in designing and launching rockets and space objects.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the flow of investments is a major factor in achieving economic stability and providing a stimulating environment for investment, and therefore the main axes of cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE include strengthening cooperation in the fields of investment and innovation. He pointed to DP World’s projects in the container port in Odessa, southern Ukraine, as a successful example to attract Emirati investments to the Ukrainian market, noting at the same time that Ukraine is working to create favorable conditions for investors, and will continue to cooperate with Emirati investors and companies in this regard.

At the end of his speech, the Ukrainian president stated that his country, despite the challenges it faces, continues on the path of reforms to create the best conditions for developing economic relations with countries of the world.