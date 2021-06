Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit Germany in July.

This came according to what Zelensky announced today, Tuesday, after a phone call he had with Chancellor Angela Merkel, and made it clear that security issues would be among the files he would discuss in Germany, but he did not give details or a specific date for the visit.

“I am grateful for the invitation,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Zelensky visited Berlin shortly after taking office in 2019.