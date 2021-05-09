In Ukraine, the police opened 13 criminal cases on the fact of violations of order during the celebration of Victory Day, as well as 22 administrative protocols. About this on May 9 reported in the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

As of 18:00, the police have received 61 reports of possible violations, most of which are related to the use of prohibited symbols.

Among the criminal cases filed 11 – for “Manufacturing, dissemination of communist, Nazi symbols”, 1 – under the article “Desecration of a grave, another burial place or the body of the deceased”, 1 – for “Resistance to a representative of the authorities, a law enforcement officer.”

It is specified that 721 events were held on the territory of the state to mark the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazism. More than 54 thousand people took part in them.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported about six detainees in Odessa during the Victory Day celebrations. Protocols against them were drawn up under the articles “Production and propaganda of St. George’s ribbon”, “Petty hooliganism”, “Malignant disobedience to the lawful demand of a policeman” and “Violation of quarantine rules.”

Since 2014, the St. George ribbon has been considered a symbol of the totalitarian regime in the country. For its use or objects containing the image of a tape, the legislation of Ukraine provides for a penalty in the form of a fine of 850 hryvnia to 2550 hryvnia (from 2.2 thousand to 6.8 thousand rubles), as well as confiscation of a tape or an item on which she is depicted.