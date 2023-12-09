On Saturday, the Ukrainian Parliament called on the European Union to launch negotiations for Kiev’s accession to the bloc.

Ukrainian representatives in the unicameral parliament appealed to the European Union countries to agree to enter into accession negotiations with Ukraine next Friday, according to a statement approved by a majority of parliament members.

Parliamentarian Jaroslav Zhelezniak wrote a post about voting on his channel on the Telegram application.

European leaders are set to decide at an EU summit next week whether to press ahead with talks with Ukraine.

EU leaders have greatly encouraged Ukraine’s aspirations to join the bloc.

However, there are concerns in some European Union capitals about potential challenges and costs to annexing Ukraine, which is a large country with a large agricultural sector and much poorer on average than other EU countries.

The Ukrainian Parliament called on European Union countries to continue military and financial support for the country.

The appeal indicated the continued urgent need for military and financial aid needed to repair what was damaged by the current crisis.