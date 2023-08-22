Le Temps: the arrival of winter will seriously complicate the situation for Ukraine and the Armed Forces

The onset of winter will greatly complicate the fighting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). With such a disappointing forecast for Kyiv, an officer of the Ukrainian battalion Mikhail made, the newspaper writes. Le Temps.

The soldier expressed fears that it would soon rain, then a cold winter would set in before the Ukrainian fighters had time to break through the Russian defenses.

“Mud, then snow and a lack of vegetation will leave us in the open, everything will stop and freeze,” said Mikhail.

The officer complained that the next few weeks would be decisive and brutal for him and other Ukrainian soldiers.

Major losses of Ukraine in battles in different directions

Representatives of a number of countries have repeatedly spoken out about the unsuccessful course of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to statements, the Ukrainian fighters never managed to break through the Russian defenses.

So, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Volodymyr Rogov spoke on August 21 about the “grinding” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Russian military. According to him, Russian forces continue to hold positions in Rabotino. Rogov reported that artillery strikes and strikes by front-line aviation, including FAB-500 bombs, are regularly delivered to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Our Spartans are grinding the elite, which the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine kept in reserve for the main stage of the counteroffensive Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

A similar opinion is shared by journalists of a number of world media. Thus, columnist Daniel Williams wrote in the Asia Times that the Armed Forces of Ukraine really cannot break through the powerful line of defense created by the Russian troops, as a result of which the counteroffensive has reached a dead end.

The observer considers it unlikely that the Ukrainian forces will achieve significant success before the onset of winter. The Ukrainian military on the front lines describe the offensive as “moving from tree to tree.”

In turn, Washington Post columnist Ishan Tharoor stressed in his article that the situation with the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned out to be more difficult than expected in the West.

He added that Ukrainian forces had suffered significant losses and were stuck in minefields, trenches and other fortifications. Tharoor also stressed that, despite billions of dollars of military aid from the West, the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned out to be gradual.

Everyone expected that Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russian positions would be difficult. However, perhaps not as difficult as it turned out. Ishan TharoorWashington Post columnist

At the same time, the former adviser to the former Ukrainian leader Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, was indignant that the current president of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, was not able to ensure the country’s security.

So, the expert drew attention to the lack of success of the Ukrainian troops at the front. He also spoke about Kyiv’s counter-offensive, stressing that it “has been bogged down for a long time.”

In turn, on August 14, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Douglas McGregor, said that the number of losses among the Ukrainian military since the beginning of the counteroffensive amounted to more than 120 thousand. With such disappointing statistics for Kyiv, the American representative spoke at a briefing.

Ukraine destroyed, its population dropped to 19-20 million people Douglas McGregor Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon

What they say about the failed counteroffensive in Ukraine

On August 15, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk in her social networks called on the people of the country to prepare for a protracted conflict.

See also Britain Poll: The British views on the flow of Brexit are quite negative How much longer will the war last? We must be honest. “2-3 weeks”, “until the end of the year”, “until next spring” – all this is not true Irina Vereshchuk Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine

At the end of July, Volodymyr Zelensky, explaining the slow pace of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, said that Kyiv expected to start active hostilities in the spring, but there was a delay due to a lack of necessary weapons.

According to him, the delay gave Russia time to mine the territories of Ukraine and strengthen the lines of defense. He also noted that Kyiv did not want to lose people because of this, and the military did not want to lose equipment.

We had plans to launch a counteroffensive in the spring. But we didn’t start because, frankly, we didn’t have enough military equipment and ammunition, and brigades properly trained to use weapons. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The commander of the support forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmitry Gerega, explained the failures at the front by the fact that the Russian troops put up a multi-layered system of engineering fences.

According to him, the length of the barriers is from 10 to 40 kilometers. To overcome them, a significant number of engineering and sapper units are needed, he noted.

In turn, Volodymyr Zelensky promised his Western partners that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would “gain momentum.” At the same time, the politician admitted that the Russian army managed to dig in well and mine large areas.

Russia’s reaction to the Ukrainian counteroffensive

The counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began in early June of this year. According to the results of the first days in Moscow, he was declared a failure.

Thus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the counter-offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are “choking.” He also noted that failures on the battlefield forced Ukraine to commit sabotage at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

In turn, political scientist, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin said that the military command of Ukraine made a number of mistakes, and the tactics they chose led to the failure of the counteroffensive.

According to the expert, the Armed Forces of Ukraine initially overestimated their capabilities and did not have enough soldiers to carry out such an operation. In addition, even before the start of the counter-offensive, losses began to increase on the Ukrainian side, it became more difficult to accumulate the necessary equipment.

The West demands results. The military is forced to advance, and they use the methods and tools that they have Vasily Kashin Political scientist, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies, National Research University Higher School of Economics

At the end of July, Russian President Vladimir Putin named the amount of equipment lost by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive. According to him, since June 4, Kyiv has lost 415 tanks and more than 1,300 armored vehicles.

The Russian leader also stressed that in connection with the failures at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have changed the tactics of warfare and are currently trying to save their remaining weapons.