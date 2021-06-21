The Ukrainian national football team lost to the Austrian team in the match of the third round of the group stage of the European Championship. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place in Bucharest. Andriy Shevchenko’s charges lost with a minimum score. The only goal of the match was scored in the 21st minute as a result of a corner kick. The gate of Ukraine was hit by 21-year-old Christoph Baumgartner.

Thus, the national team of Ukraine takes the third place in group C. The leader of the quartet remains the national team of the Netherlands, which in the final match of the group stage defeated the team of North Macedonia with a score of 3: 0. The Austrians retained the second place, which also gives a direct ticket to the playoffs.

From third place, you can also make it to the playoffs of the tournament. The Euro regulations provide for the participation in the next stage of the four best national teams, which will occupy the third lines in the group stage. Among the selection criteria: goal difference, points scored and place in the ranking of the European qualifiers.