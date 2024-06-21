The Ukrainian national team defeated Slovakia in the Euro 2024 match

The Ukrainian national team defeated Slovakia in the second match of the Euro 2024 group stage. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Ukrainians. During the match they lost 0:1. Nikolai Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored goals for Sergei Rebrov’s team. The Slovaks’ only goal was scored by Ivan Shrants.

Ukrainian fans during this match with Slovakia hung a flag with the inscription “Give us back the elections.” He was in the stands for about 25 minutes.

In the first match of the Euro 2024 group stage, the Ukrainian national team lost heavily to Romania. The meeting ended with a score of 3:0.