The prisoner of war said that the Ukrainian military use Starlink for personal calls

A prisoner of war from the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade (TRO) Sergei Lazarenko said in an interview with RIA Newsthat the Ukrainian military uses the American Space X Starlink network not only for military purposes, but also for personal calls and communication on social networks.

According to the prisoner of war, the commanders give access to the Internet for 10-20 minutes. “20-30 people will come running, and the traffic has completely dropped. Speed [спутникового интернета] generally tolerable. Call your mother via video link, go to TikTok there, scroll through all the garbage, ”said Lazarenko.

In October, SpaceX announced that it would stop funding Starlink service in Ukraine. The owner of the company, Elon Musk, suggested that the Pentagon take over the payment for satellite Internet, but then changed his mind and announced that he would continue financing.