The Ukrainian military staged a race in Humvee armored vehicles across the field and hit a mine

Ukrainian armored vehicles staged a race across a minefield, after which one of them blew up on a mine, writes military commander Oleksandr Sladkov in Telegram-channel.

The war correspondent recalled that in places where sappers have not yet worked, there are rules for moving. “And then two Ukrainian armored vehicles are writing out a pretzel across a minefield. One is undermined, the second, instead of trying to help, rushes away, leaving the wounded, ”he commented on the video.

The video of the explosion of the Ukrainian army Humvee armored car on a mine was filmed from a drone and appeared in Telegram– channel of the military commander Chingis Dambiev.

By data “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”, a powerful explosion disabled the car, along with the crew and troops. The publication writes that the video was allegedly filmed in the spring or summer, and there were foreign mercenaries in the armored car.

Earlier, the military commander Sladkov showed a video with the destruction of the tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with two blows.