WSJ: The Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted that the country cannot manage without general mobilization

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) admitted that the country will not survive without general mobilization. About it reports edition of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“We don’t have a general mobilization… But it’s a necessity. We can’t do without it,” said a special forces drone operator of the Ukrainian naval forces (Navy) with the call sign Dobro.

According to the publication, Kyiv needs to attract new military personnel in order to “restore its battered army.”

Earlier, the American publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM) reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have less and less chance of a positive outcome of the situation on the battlefield due to the lack of help from Western countries.