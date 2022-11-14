A video has circulated on the Web in which a Ukrainian soldier said that he was taken prisoner by Russia, having mistakenly mistook Russian servicemen for his colleagues.

According to the military, he and the soldiers of his unit were sent to a position to conduct duty in the trench.

“Initially, our boys stood in these positions, just near the forest belt. They brought us, they said that we needed to be on duty in one trench. Nearby like our grenade launchers stood. Well, I think they are worth it. They don’t fit us – we don’t look like them,” he said.

However, more than a day of duty passed, and there was no reaction to the Ukrainian soldiers. The serviceman noticed that the nearby fighters began to dig in, and asked those for help.

“What are you doing here, are you going to dig in?” I say. They’re like, “Well, yeah.” I say: “Oh, well then. We’re right here, by the way.”

The next day, a captured Ukrainian fighter suspected something was wrong when “the shells began to fire somehow differently.” He thought there might have been a change of position.

“Then I go out, I look, some guy is standing. I think we should go up and talk to him, maybe he’s the eldest here. Ask how long we will be on duty here. For the second day we went,” the Ukrainian continued the story.

However, it turned out that the Ukrainian turned to the Russian military.

According to the captured Ukrainian, his colleague, who was nearby at that moment, was also taken away.

“Let’s go, I’ll show you a new position,” the Russian soldier who detained the Ukrainians joked about them.

I say: “I understand that you are not from Ukraine.” And he answers me: “You understood correctly,” the prisoner of war added.

Earlier, on November 13, an ordinary people’s militia of the DPR, who was released from Ukrainian captivity, said that the Russians in prison are fed with spoiled potatoes. Russians are also forced to work 12-14 hours a day.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

