Ukrainian military personnel conducted exercises in the Donetsk region near the borders with Russia, during which they fired from the BMP-2, informed press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbass on Facebook.

“In the Donetsk region, servicemen of one of the mechanized brigades from the Joint Forces performed combat training firing from BMP-2 weapons. This week, the main combat units of the unit, as part of scheduled fire training exercises, worked out the standards for standard armament of armored vehicles, in particular, firing from a place at immovable targets and firing from the move. The task was to destroy enemy infantry fighting vehicles, cannons, an infantry group and machine-gun service, ”the message says.

Earlier, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that Kiev was building up its forces and the amount of military equipment in the Donbass. He noted that intelligence and all the data indicate that the pulling of personnel and equipment is on the rise from Ukraine.