The “sacrifice”, “the face of god”: these are some of the images dug by a Ukrainian soldier at the front in the sand of the trenches during the air raids. The video released by the Kiev Ministry of Defense shows Ivan, a soldier, sculpting faces with makeshift means, each with a meaning. The “fight” comes to life in the sand dug with a profile of man, as well as god. The sculptures are sad, humanized and often have closed eyes and features marked by pain and fear. A Twitter user recommends making plaster casts on the engravings. “When the war is over, you can use the casts to recreate the engravings and exhibit them in a museum for all Ukrainians to see.”



01:27