“Voenkors RV”: the Ukrainian military complained about the attacks of Russian artillery in Artemovsk

The Ukrainian military inform their acquaintances and on social networks that on the evening of Friday, May 5, in Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), powerful attacks of Russian artillery began to intensify. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

Also, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) complain that units of the private military company (PMC) Wagner are conducting active assault operations to oust Ukrainian troops from the last western quarters of the city, which they still hold.

Military analysts from Ukraine confirm that Russian troops are making progress in the offensive, military correspondents say.