RIA Novosti: The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an artillery attack on 25 Ukrainian soldiers for attempting to surrender

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit a group of 25 of their own soldiers who wanted to surrender to the Russian army. The deputy commander of the 1st rifle company of the 1st rifle battalion of the 110th regiment of the Armed Forces with the call sign Kupol spoke about this.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters made contact on frequency 149.200. “Servicemen got in touch on frequency 149.200 and expressed a desire to stay alive and get back to their families. Contact was established, a place was designated where the surrendering servicemen were supposed to come,” Kupol said.

Photo: Reuters

According to the military man, this was unprofitable for Kyiv, and the Ukrainian side destroyed its military personnel. He said that an artillery strike was carried out on the military.

The Russian military stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are destroying their own saboteurs

In early October, a fighter from the “South” group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) with the call sign Cortes said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were using artillery to destroy their own sabotage and reconnaissance groups after they were neutralized by Russian troops.

According to him, when the Russian military carried out ambushes in which Ukrainian saboteurs suffered losses, the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces decided not to evacuate them, but to finish them off with artillery fire. According to the Russian military, these tasks are carried out by crews where Polish mercenaries serve.

Contacts continue between Russia and Ukraine on prisoners issues

Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik reported that contacts continue between the Russian and Ukrainian sides on the issue of prisoner exchange. At the same time, he emphasized that this work requires silence. “I would say that this topic really requires silence. It cannot be announced. The work is ongoing, there are contacts at the level of authorized persons, there are lists of people. The negotiation process is underway,” the diplomat noted.

Miroshnik also pointed to existing political problems related to the situation on the front line and political sentiments in Kyiv itself.