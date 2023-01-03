The expectations of experts who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” revolve around an increase in escalation, especially with the desire of Western countries to avenge the killing of their personnel during the war, while the bitter cold may have its say in directing the field.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced, on Tuesday, that its forces shot down 400 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 4 Himars missile launchers in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, one day after the Ukrainian lightning strike, which was described as the most violent since the start of the war last February.

Ukrainian strike killed 63 Russian soldiers by firing HIMARS missiles at a facility in Donetsk; While Kyiv says that the dead Russians 400 soldiers.

A hot start to 2023 between Moscow and Kiev, so how will Russia respond, and where is the war headed?

A carefully thought out blow

Ukraine launched 6 missiles using the US HIMARS system at a building housing newly mobilized Russian forces. Here, Dr. Asef Melhem, director of the Moscow-based GCM Center for Studies, says that this strike was carefully thought out for several reasons:

• Ukraine targets newly mobilized forces to stir up public opinion in Russia.

• The strike was carried out in full coordination with Western intelligence inside Ukraine.

• It is the first real test after completing the training of the Ukrainian forces on the HIMARS system.

“Western revenge”

In Melhem’s estimation, Western intelligence wanted to respond to Moscow’s bombing of Lviv, western Ukraine, with that strike a few days ago, and reports stated that officers in Western intelligence services were killed in the bombing.

The director of the “GCM” center describes the recent Ukrainian operation as a dangerous escalation, with direct Western blessing, and in this context he expected that:

• Russia is resorting to attacking intelligence headquarters again.

• In the medium term, the Russian escalation will be calculated so that the battle does not get out of control.

• Or Russia may lose its sanity and launch a violent military response that calls for direct Western intervention to ignite a third world war.

Decisiveness with the bitter cold

In that corner, Alexander Artmatov, the Russian military analyst, expects things to develop into the following:

• The Russian bombardment of Kyiv and eastern Ukraine continues without stopping.

• The West continues its ill-conceived escalation, but the battle will be decided by Moscow with the harsh winter.

With the third day of the new year, the Russian response has already begun, and the Ministry of Defense stated it in a statement as follows:

• Neutralization of 400 Ukrainian soldiers on several fronts, including 40 soldiers and two sabotage and reconnaissance groups north of Luhansk, and 120 dead and wounded soldiers north of Donetsk.

• Destroying 4 “HIMARS” missile launchers in Donetsk.

• 72 artillery units hit the firing positions and two “Gad” rocket launchers in Kharkov.

• Destroying 4 depots of artillery ammunition and military-technical property in Zaporizhia and a warehouse of military equipment in Kherson.

• Shooting down 13 drones, and intercepting 9 missiles from HIMARS launchers.

Russian error

Asef Melhem draws attention to what he considered Russia’s mistakes, explaining that “it is not permissible to assemble the mobilization soldiers in advanced areas of the fighting, as they are inexperienced, and therefore they were monitored by mobile phones.”

The Russians use the “Lier 3” system, consisting of two drones and a command center in a military truck, to track Ukrainian forces.

The system detects more than 2,000 mobile phones within a range of 5.4 km; This allows finding a full range of forces, and it is believed that Ukraine is using a similar technique.