Ukrainian Interior Minister Klimenko said that the search for Farion’s killer continues

The search for the person who shot at former Verkhovna Rada MP Iryna Farion continues. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication Strana in Telegram-channel.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko, nothing is currently known about the shooter.

The former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine died in a hospital in Lviv after an assassination attempt on her on Friday, July 19.

As local journalist Marta Oliyarnik reported, the ex-parliamentarian was shot in the temple. The shooter was wearing gloves and the weapon did not have a silencer.

The head of the anesthesiology service of the First Medical Association of Lviv, Natalia Matolinets, said that Farion underwent primary surgical treatment of the head.