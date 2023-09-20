UGA: grain harvest in Ukraine could reach 80 million tons

Based on the results of this agricultural season, the total grain harvest in Ukraine may increase by eight percent in annual terms and amount to 80 million tons. About it reports Bloomberg with reference to forecasts of analysts of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA).

Experts from the International Grains Council (IGC) also increased their estimates, but expect lower values. According to the organization’s updated forecast, the country’s harvest volume at the end of this agricultural season could reach 59 million. For comparison, the previous MSZ forecast implied only 47 million tons of agricultural products. A number of factors contributed to the revision, including favorable weather conditions and increased plantings of grains and oilseeds.

However, despite the positive expectations of analysts, local farmers talk about a growing number of problems amid regular attacks by Russian drones on port infrastructure in the Odessa region. Against this background, the local agricultural market is currently undergoing a major transformation. “Every Ukrainian farmer has now become an exporter and logistician,” said Nikolai Gapeev, chief executive officer of port operator Ascet Shipping.

According to the agrarian, not all of the harvested grain crop will be exported. This is due to the destruction of a significant part of the local infrastructure. “We cannot quickly and efficiently transport the same volumes that we sent through Odessa ports, by rail or the Danube. Miracles don’t happen if the infrastructure is not ready,” he concluded. Adding to the difficulties for local exporters is the doubling of the cost of freight rates for transporting grain, said Alex Lissitsa, a member of the board of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club. According to him, over the past year, booking prices have reached the range of 70-80 euros ($75-86).

In the second half of September, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine announced the filing of claims with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia due to the extension by the authorities of these countries of a ban on grain imports. The department considered such measures by Eastern European states to be a violation of the basic principles of the WTO and expressed hope for a quick resolution of the dispute within the framework of the proceedings.