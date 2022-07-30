On Saturday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on residents to evacuate the Donetsk region in the east of the country.
“A government decision has been made for a mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region. Please, evacuate” the region, the Ukrainian president said, in a video message posted late at night.
He stressed that hundreds of thousands of people, who are still in the wider Donbass basin, must leave the area.
The Donbass basin includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Zelensky added that residents who leave their homes will receive compensation.
“A lot of people refuse to leave, but they have to,” he said.
“If you have the opportunity, please speak to those who are still in Donbass. Please, convince them to leave,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vershichuk as saying that the evacuations should take place before the start of the winter months due to the destruction of the natural gas supply infrastructure in the region.
