Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Stefanishina: Kyiv is obsessed with the EU accession process

Kyiv is obsessed with the process of joining the European Union (EU). About it stated Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna in an interview with the Associated Press.

Stefanishyna emphasized that the process of accession to the EU is the main priority for Vladimir Zelensky. The official added that the coming six months will be key for Ukrainian negotiators.

“Ukraine is a little obsessed with the process of accession to the EU and is obsessed with it,” said the deputy head of the Ukrainian government. According to her, more than a thousand Ukrainians have already been involved in the process of Kyiv joining the association.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union will begin on June 25. He also called on EU countries to speed up the supply of military aid.