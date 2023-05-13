Russian troops have significant advantages that complicate the possibilities for the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on May 13 by Ukrainian Major General Sergei Krivonos.

The military noted that despite all the talk, in fact, Ukraine is trying to resist a powerful country with a strong economy and “is dealing with the great Russian army.”

“The question is not even in the training of their fighters, although it is also quite high, we are talking about their numerical superiority. I also want our counteroffensive to be successful, but I take a sober look at the situation, ”Krivonos said in an interview with the Pryamiy TV channel.

The major general also pointed out that the Kyiv regime is unlikely to ever achieve its goals. In his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities continue to talk about the imminent victory only in words, and in the event of the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they will blame only the military for it. In addition, the Western countries have transferred little equipment to Ukraine, and it is still not enough for a counteroffensive.

On May 12, the Financial Times reported that some Ukrainian officials were not too confident in the success of the counteroffensive and believed that if it failed, the West could stop providing financial and military assistance.

Prior to this, on May 11, the Chinese edition of Asia Times wrote that the lack of a surprise effect will play against the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they decide to launch a counteroffensive. The publication also mentioned the weak level of army aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To date, the advantage in the air clearly belongs to the Russian side, and this can become a decisive factor, since there are no prerequisites for a change in the situation, the publication notes.

In the same President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country needs more time to prepare a counteroffensive. According to him, brigades for these purposes have already been formed, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still experiencing a shortage of Western armored vehicles, despite the fact that they “arrive in batches.”

On May 12, experts interviewed by The New York Times reported that Zelensky, in his statement, encrypted a secret message to Western countries that the planned counterstrike was about to fail. In turn, the former officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Taras Chmuta believes that the Ukrainian leader, with his statement about the postponement of the counterattack, wanted to let the United States and the European Union understand that Kiev’s air defense (air defense) was significantly weakened due to Russian air bombs.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.