The Ukrainian flag was torn down from a tank set up by provocateurs near the Russian embassy in Berlin. As soon as the blue-and-yellow banner fell from the car, the crowd of protesters cheered, which became known on Saturday, February 25, from the footage from the action.

On the recording, you can see how two men climbed onto the tank, after which one of them tore off the flag of Ukraine with a sharp movement of his hand and threw it off the tank. Applause, cheers and whistles rang out in response.

On February 24, during a rally, Ukrainian provocateurs placed a tank near the building of the Russian diplomatic mission, pointing the muzzle towards the embassy. However, the performance did not go according to plan: the next day, local residents began to bring red roses in memory of the dead Russian soldiers.

The great-great-grandson of the first German Chancellor, Otto von Bismarck, also came with flowers. He called on the parties to the Ukrainian conflict to negotiate and reminded that no one wants a confrontation with Russia.