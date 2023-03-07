YASNO CEO: Ukrainians owe $67.5 million for electricity

The total debt of Ukrainians for electricity consumption has reached 67.5 million dollars. Sergey Kovalenko, General Director of the Ukrainian energy company YASNO DTEK, stated this on his Facebook page. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

According to him, over the past few months, the payment discipline of Ukrainians has deteriorated. “It seems that everyone was so happy about the light without interruptions that they decided not to pay … You still have to pay for the consumed electricity,” he stressed.

Kovalenko noted that the total amount of debt is colossal, warning that consumers with large debts will be cut off from electricity first.

At the end of January, the CEO of YASNO informed the residents of Ukraine that in the near future they could receive electricity receipts with higher amounts. He explained this decision by the increased consumption of electricity after the resumption of its supply.