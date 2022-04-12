VATICAN CITY. The Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See disputes the Vatican decision to have a Ukrainian and a Russian family carry the cross together at the Via Crucis on Good Friday at the Colosseum, presided over by the Pope. “The Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See – tweets l ‘ambassador Andrii Yurash – understands and shares the general concern in Ukraine and in many other communities about the idea of ​​bringing together Ukrainian and Russian women in carrying the Cross during the Via Crucis on Friday at the Colosseum ”. Now “we are working on the issue trying to explain the difficulties of its realization and the possible consequences”.

In the traditional rite presided over by the Pontiff, scheduled for next Good Friday at 9.15 pm, among the last to carry the cross, at the XIII station, will be a Russian family together with a Ukrainian family. This was announced by the Vatican Press Office. On the occasion of the year dedicated to the family, Bergoglio entrusted the preparation of the texts of the meditations and prayers to some families linked to Catholic communities and associations of volunteer and assistance.

The other families who will carry the cross will be a young married couple, a family on a mission, an elderly married couple, a family with 5 children, a family with a child with disabilities, a family that runs a shelter, a family facing the disease, a couple of grandparents, a family with adopted children, a woman with children who lost her husband, a family with a consecrated child, a family confronted with the loss of a child. The meditations for each station are inspired by the life path of each family.

In particular, the meditation that will be read during the Ukrainian and Russian families, when Jesus dies on the cross, says: «Death around. Life that seems to lose value. Everything changes in seconds. The existence, the days, the carefree winter snow, going to pick up the children from school, work, hugs, friendships … everything. Everything suddenly loses its value. “Where are you Lord? Where are you hiding? We want our life as before. Why all this? What fault have we committed? Why have you abandoned us? Why have you abandoned our peoples? Why have you split our families in this way? Why not? Do we have more desire to dream and to live? Why have our lands become dark like Golgotha? “The tears are over. Anger has given way to resignation. We know that You love us, Lord, but we don’t feel this love and this thing drives us crazy. We wake up in the morning and for a few seconds we are happy, but then we immediately remember how difficult it will be to reconcile. Lord where are you? Speak in the silence of death and division and teach us to make peace, to be brothers and sisters, to rebuild what the bombs wanted to annihilate ».